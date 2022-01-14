Bee’s Best: Rio Americano soccer star wins Boys’ Prep of Week poll

Quinn Mahoney is heating up just as the soccer season is.

The junior from Rio Americano High School scored three goals with an assist to beat Vista del Lago, and then he ran away with the voting for Bee’s Prep of the Week honors with 47% of the vote.

For good measure, Mahoney backed it all up. He torched Del Campo for three more goals and an assist for the Raiders, who moved to 5-1-2.

For the season, the midfielder has scored 12 goals with three assists and 27 points. He has scored eight goals in his last three games.