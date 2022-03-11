Bee’s Best: Oak Ridge’s Carmen Montes de Oca wins Girls’ Prep of the Week voting
Oak Ridge High School freshman softball player Carmen Montes de Oca won this week’s vote for The Bee’s Girls’ Prep of the Week fan vote.
Montes de Oca won this week’s poll with over 46% of the total vote. She had two hits and drove in two runs in a 4-3 win over Bella Vista. Davis High School softball player Carolena Morales finished second with 25% of the vote. Ponderosa High School softball player Chase Mueller was third with 14% of the vote.