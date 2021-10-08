Bee’s Best: Oak Ridge’s Abby Reynolds wins girls’ Prep of the Week voting
Oak Ridge High School senior Abby Reynolds won this week’s vote for The Bee’s girls’ prep of the week.
Reynolds had a team-high 10 kills in a win over Rocklin. She won the poll with 37% of the total vote. Makena Fix, Davis volleyball, had 29% of the vote.
On the season, Reynolds is second on her team in kills with 149. Oak Ridge is 22-3 overall and is second in the Sierra Foothill League behind Whitney with a 4-1 league record.