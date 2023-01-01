Bee’s Best: Meet The Sacramento Bee’s 2022 All-Metro Football Teams

Scott Nixon doesn’t view himself as anything unique, though Sacramento-area area high school football coaches tend to refer to the versatile Sheldon Huskies star as, simply, “special.”

“I see myself as a football player,” Nixon said. “I love the game. I love the sport. I love being a football player.”

Nixon’s passion and skills rewarded the Huskies with a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff berth, a top-10 Sacramento Bee final ranking and The Bee’s highest prep football honor. Nixon is The Bee’s Player of the Year for the 2022 season, the first in Sheldon’s 25-year history in the Elk Grove Unified School District as a do-all marvel who didn’t rest until the games were over, and then felt every bit of every bruise the next day.

The Delta League MVP and a two-time Bee All-Metro player, Nixon accumulated 2,138 total yards and 27 touchdowns in 12 games. He had 1,280 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns, and he stepped into the running back role as if he was born for it, playing the position for the first time out of injury necessity. Nixon rushed for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns during an 8-4 season.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Nixon set scores of Sheldon single-season and career receiving records. He was third in the section in 2022 in total offense for a runner/receiver and No. 1 in the Sacramento region. He became the only player in state history to have a 300-yard receiving game and a 200-yard rushing game in the same season, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Nixon rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Franklin, went for 189 and a score in a 43-21 effort over Pleasant Grove and had 148 yards and two scores in a 33-22 playoff win over Lincoln of Stockton. A week after catching 18 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Elk Grove, Nixon had 10 catches for 303 yards and four scores in a 38-17 win over Davis on Oct. 14.

Nixon this season played receiver, tight end, running back and a little bit of quarterback. He also starred on defense and special teams, having played middle linebacker, outside linebacker, free safety, strong safety and punter. He had 48 tackles, 13 for loss, and four sacks.

In his spare time, Nixon produced a 4.12 grade-point average, a coach’s son who made his pop proud. In fact, Nixon’s three biggest backers share the same dinner table — father/coach Chris, mother Tina and older brother Sean, a two-time Bee All-Metro player. The guys think a good day off from the rigors of the sport is catching a football game, anywhere, including Sean’s games at Sacramento City College, where he played quarterback.

“I’m dinged up after games, sore in the morning, because I’ll do anything to help our team,” Nixon said. “I walk those Hughes Stadium bleachers when we watch Sean play, and, of course, we have to sit all the way on top. I have to fight my way up there, my legs hurt so bad.”

Nixon said this with a laugh. This is the same guy who would wade through freeway traffic to run extra pass routes. Nixon made the extraordinary catch look routine. He caught passes over the middle, took shots and issued them back. He dove for 40-yard passes, and caught them. He wasn’t nervous as much as he was eager to try his hand at running the ball when teammate Devin Green was sidelined with a sore foot, and the Huskies kept on scoring.

But for all of his achievements, efforts and impact, Nixon is more the common player than a spectacular one. He has received no football scholarship offers, a prime example of just how difficult it is to secure such things. Studies show that 2% of high school students receive full Division I rides.

“It’s definitely frustrating to a point, but I don’t let it get to me,” Nixon said. “I may go to a junior college, and I’ll spend two years trying to move on. I’ll just stick with it.”

Typical Nixon, he handles this in stride, too. Everything is smooth and effortless with Nixon, from conversation to class to how he plays the game and right on down to his beard, matching his brother’s robust look. The brothers are close, beyond being two years apart. Sean Nixon the past two seasons was a mainstay at Sheldon workouts and games, offering insight and play ideas — “give it to Scott!”

Scott Nixon’s first touchdown pass of his life was a 25-yarder from his brother in youth football. The brothers grew up as ball boys at Elk Grove High, when their father was head coach peeling off 12-win seasons.

“I used to look up to players as a ball boy, wanting to play like them, dreaming of the day when I could be like the guys I looked up to,” Nixon said. “It’s really surreal how fast it’s gone by.”

One player Nixon admired was Ryan Robards, Elk Grove’s do-all talent in 2015, when he played for Chris Nixon and won Bee Player of the Year honors as a record-setting running back (and any number of other positions). Robards is Sheldon’s assistant coach who also handles strength and conditioning. Scott Nixon went from a 150-pound sophomore to a bearded beast in pads.

“I owe him a lot,” Nixon said of Robards. He also credited his family for the support. It’s not easy playing for your dad, or coaching a son, but the Nixons pulled it off twice.

“I’ve had so much fun with my brother and dad,” Nixon said. “It’s something almost no one gets to experience. Very thankful.”

Grant’s McCray sets school marks

Versatility was the theme of this season’s Bee All-Metro lineups. A lot of these seniors, including Nixon, will suit up one last time in their school colors in the 63rd Optimist All-Star Football Game for charity at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Hughes Stadium.

JoJo McCray of Grant is The Bee’s Offensive Player of the Year. The senior shattered school records by passing for 4,009 yards, second most in the state this season, and 51 touchdowns with just six interceptions. McCray absorbed all of Grant’s setbacks during a winless 2021, and he never thought about leaving the program. He thought about getting better. He led Grant to the Division III section championship and the CIF State Division 3-AA title.

“JoJo had a great year and was a great leader for us,” Grant coach Carl Reed said. “We’re not here, having a great year, without JoJo leading the way.”

El Cerrito Gauchos Christian White (8) dives to tackle Grant Pacers quarterback JoJo McCray (10) during the CIF Division III-AA state regional finals game in December.

Dasmann leads the Oak Ridge D

Conner Dasmann is The Bee’s Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring the top defensive unit in the section. Defense was the turning point for the program as the Trojans bounced back big from a three-win season in 2021 to 10-3 showing this season, a berth in the section D-I finals and No. 2 final ranking by The Bee for 2022.

An undersized defensive end at 6-1 and 205 pounds, Dasmann was nonetheless difficult to block because of his quick burst off the ball and relentless effort. The senior had 10½ sacks and 75 tackles. Oak Ridge shut out its first three opponents and had five shutouts total, including 24-0 over Turlock in a section semifinal a week after Turlock stunned previously unbeaten St. Mary’s of Stockton, 51-50.

“Conner had a big year and was hard for guys to block,” Oak Ridge coach Casey Taylor said.

Mack attack fueled Folsom

Austin Mack of Folsom is The Bee’s Large School Player of the Year. The junior settled in nicely as Folsom’s next prolific star passer. He passed for 3,498 yards and 40 touchdowns with just five interceptions in leading the Bulldogs to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship, a repeat for Mack and the 11th in program history, before falling to De La Salle of Concord in the CIF Northern California Division I-AA playoffs.

“I thought he was the best quarterback in the section, and he just kept getting better and better and better, and he wants to be great,” Folsom coach Paul Doherty said.

Folsom Bulldogs quarterback Austin Mack (12) tries to fend off De La Salle Spartan outside linebacker Andrew Cunningham (18) during the CIF Northern California Division I-A Regional Championship game in December.

Owens plays like a machine at Casa Roble

Cole Owens of Casa Roble is The Bee’s Medium School Player of the Year. The junior receiver had 52 receptions for 1,320 yards and 18 touchdowns, scoring 21 times total. He led the section in receiving and was third in the state, impossible to guard. Casa Roble won the Golden Empire League and went 9-2 before falling to Capital Christian in the D-IV playoffs.

Owens will return for another season, perhaps with more nicknames as one of the program’s all-time greats.

“We call him ‘Cyborg’ because he can do it all, can’t be stopped,” Casa Roble coach Chris Horner said.

Casa Roble Rams Cole Owens (11) catches a 21 yard pass for a touchdown in October. Owens is The Bee’s Medium School Player of the Year.

Draeger powered Liberty Ranch’s best team

Arthur Draeger of Liberty Ranch of Galt is The Bee’s Small School Player of the Year. The senior running back rushed for 1,874 yards and 29 touchdowns in helping power his program to its first 10-0 regular season while setting a bevy of career rushing marks. In 22 varsity games, Draeger rushed for 3,655 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Liberty Ranch won the Sierra Valley Conference and fell to Dixon 28-21 in the D-V playoffs.

“He’s a guy who’s been overlooked by college recruiters, despite being a great player and a great student,” Liberty Ranch coach Warren Schroeder said. “He’s the biggest reason we had such a great year.”

Small school, big efforts for Woodland Christian’s Hinkle

Billy Hinkle of Woodland Christian is The Bee’s Smallest School Player of the Year as the senior running back/defensive back led his Cardinals back to a section championship game, where they fell to Ripon Christian 28-16 in D-VII play.

Hinkle rushed for 1,105 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught three scoring passes in an 11-2 season.

“He’s our leader and everything goes through Billy,” coach Mike Paschke said earlier in the season.

Woodland Christian’s Billy Hinkle runs into a trio of Ripon Christian defenders during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship game in November.

Grant coaches led Pacers back to the top

Carl Reed and Syd Thompson are The Bee’s Coaches of the Year — Grant High graduates who have poured themselves into their beloved alma mater. The coaches decided last offseason that Grant needed a complete makeover to pull itself out of a program lull. Reed said going 0-9 in 2021 was “rock bottom,” but the Pacers changed how they prepared, lifted weights and competed.

Reed was the cerebral sort who could rage plenty when needed. Thompson provided inspirational pregame talks, reminding the Pacers of how much the game means to their Del Paso Heights community, what it means on campus and what Pacer pride means in the region in general. Grant stormed back into the playoffs, won its eighth section championship and first since 2014 under famed coach Mike Alberghini, and then the Pacers were the last area team standing, winning a CIF state crown in the driving rain while all other local teams had long since turned in gear.

Typical Reed, he credited players and coaches for the success, while they all pointed to their leader.

Grant head coach Carl Reed stands for the national anthem before the game against the Monterey Trail Mustangs in October.

The Sacramento Bee 2022 All-Metro Football Teams

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Scott Nixon, WR/RB/DB Sheldon, Sr.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JoJo McCray, QB, Grant, Sr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Conner Dasmann, DL, Oak Ridge, Sr.

LARGE SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austin Mack, QB, Folsom, Jr.

MEDIUM SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cole Owens, WR, Casa Roble, Jr.

SMALL SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Arthur Draeger, RB, Liberty Ranch, Sr.

SMALLEST SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Billy Hinkle, RB/DB, Woodland Christian, Sr.

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Carl Reed/Syd Thompson, Grant

FIRST TEAM

QB: Maddox Varella, Oak Ridge, Sr.

RB: Carter Jackson, Granite Bay, So.

RB: Semaj Mafu-Hart, Grant, Sr.

RB: Wayshawn Parker, Elk Grove, Jr.

WR: Phillip Bell, Christian Brothers, So.

WR: Rico Flores, Folsom, Sr.

WR: Kyrell Goss-Pruit, Grant, Sr.

TE: Mason Norberg, Folsom, Sr.

TE: Cody Smith, Liberty Ranch, Sr.

OL: Colin Bray, Placer, Sr.

OL: Zaire Collier, Granite Bay, Sr.

OL: Noah Dunham, Yuba City, Sr.

OL: James Minot, Elk Grove, Sr.

OL: Alani Noa, Grant, Sr.

OL: Simi Pale, Elk Grove, Sr.

K: Carson Nichols, Oak Ridge, Sr.

P: Ethan Downie, Woodcreek, Sr.

AP: Develle Barksdale, West Park, Sr.

AP: Malachi Bean-Seay, Laguna Creek, Sr.

AP: Marino Fragata, Johnson, Jr.

AP: Brandon Graydon, Roseville, Sr.

AP: Jett Harris, Dixon, Sr.

AP: Ryan Henning, Lincoln, Sr.

AP: Ty Kubicek, Capital Christian, Sr.

AP: Chris Lee, Jesuit, Sr.

AP: Kingston Lopa, Grant, Sr.

AP: Hasaan Miller, Monterey Trail, Sr.

AP: Caden Pinnick, Del Oro, Jr.

AP: Anthony Siebles, Jesuit, Sr.

▪ AP = All Purpose

SECOND TEAM

QB: Jesiah Machado, Sheldon, Sr.

RB: Kainoa Acia, Del Oro, Sr.

RB: Jack Carner, Pioneer, Sr.

RB: Curron Borders, Antelope, Sr.

WR: Matt Long, Vista del Lago, Jr.

WR: Onterrio Smith Jr., Sr.

WR: Sebastian Sutton, Oak Ridge, Sr.

TE: Kaleb Edwards, Oak Ridge, So.

TE: Devon Chism, Monterey Trail, Jr.

OL: Ethan Elder, Casa Roble, Jr.

OL: Zander Esty, Placer, Sr.

OL: Dallas Fineanganofo, Elk Grove, Sr.

OL: Brandon Hill, Del Oro, Sr.

OL: Brandon Nazworth, Vista del Lago, Jr.

OL: Gage Tucker, Sheldon, Sr.

K: Jake Tremain, Folsom, Sr.

P: Joel Bradley, Roseville, Jr.

AP: Isaiah Bickham, Whitney, Sr.

AP: Ezekiel Castex, Christian Brothers, So.

AP: Michael Cherry, Rosemont, Sr.

AP: Christian Diosdado, Vacaville, Jr.

AP: Trent Herbert, Woodcreek, Sr.

AP: Anthony Mahaffey, El Dorado, Sr.

AP: Luke Miller, Sutter, Sr.

AP: Brady Mott, Vacaville, Sr.

AP: Charles Parker, Rosemont, Sr.

AP: Crew Santero, Vista del Lago, Sr.

AP: Ryan Sisson, West Park, Sr.

AP: Halim Tholley, Laguna Creek, Jr.

AP: Tommy Tofi, Sheldon, Fr.

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL: Asiata Auckland, Sutter, Jr.

DL: Garrett Cavalli, Casa Roble, Sr.

DL: Akio Martinson, Del Oro, Sr.

DL: Theo Greule, Folsom, So.

DL: Markus Hoffmann, Oak Ridge, Jr.

DL: Kyle Stahlecker, Oakmont, Sr.

LB: Frank Cusano, Granite Bay, Jr.

LB: Andrew Duran, Union Mine, Sr.

LB: Jake Hall, Oak Ridge, Sr.

LB: Landon Howard, Christian Brothers, Sr.

LB: Kaleb Larson, Rocklin, Sr.

LB: Lati Vaefaga, Elk Grove, Sr.

DB: Austin Adams, Rocklin, Sr.

DB: Greco Carrillo, Folsom, Sr.

DB: Thomas Graham II, Del Oro, Sr.

DB: Brent Green, Dixon, Sr.

DB: Dubee Lopa, Grant, Jr.

DB: Baron Taylor, Inderkum, Sr.

AP: Nick Afato, Yuba City, Sr.

AP: Kanye Clark, Capital Christian, Sr.

AP: Evan Combs, Casa Roble, Jr.

AP: Trenton Dewar, Jesuit, Sr.

AP: Isaiah Ene, Granite Bay, Fr.

AP: AJ Hasson, Davis, Sr.

AP: Marcell Wilson, Monterey Trail, Sr.

AP: Izaya Rubio, Delta, Sr.

AP: Tom Sackinsky, Rocklin, Sr.

AP: Daniel Terry, Woodcreek, Sr.

AP: Jagger Shaddix, Jesuit, Sr.

AP: Diallo Washington, Folsom, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

DL: Will Buck, Sheldon, Jr.

DL: Lucas Hardeman, Folsom, Jr.

DL: Pita Mavae, Capital Christian, Sr.

DL: Wyatt Harris, Woodcreek, Sr.

DL: Ikechukwu Ikegbu, Jesuit, Sr.

DL: Mason Vicari, Christian Brothers, Jr.

LB: Fareni Fa’anati, Sheldon, Sr.

LB: Derek Houston, Rocklin, Sr.

LB: Trae Huber, Del Oro, Sr.

LB: Gavin Malloy Oak Ridge, Sr.

LB: Peyton Raper, Lincoln, Sr.

LB: Daniel Renner, Casa Roble, Jr.

DB: Daelin Ellis, Monterey Trail, Sr.

DB: Camden King, Vista del Lago, Jr.

DB: DJ Brown, Folsom, Sr.

DB: Eli Hardy, Rocklin, Sr.

DB: Isaiah Jordan, Christian Brothers, So.

DB: Slade Wilson, Folsom, Sr.

AP: Brody Krupp, Woodcreek, So.

AP: Braden Baumbach, Dixon, Sr.

AP: Mekhei Byrd, Natomas, Sr.

AP: Nathan Crawford, Twelve Bridges, Jr.

AP: Ethan Dasmann, Oak Ridge, So.

AP: Dylan Fear, Lincoln, Sr.

AP: Eric Gladney, Vacaville, Sr.

AP: Josh Maxwell, Placer, Sr.

AP: Kayo Patu, Capital Christian, Jr.

AP: Marcus Price, Christian Brothers, Sr.

AP: Mason Silva, Rocklin, Sr.

AP: Trevon Watson, Antelope, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks: Naaman Branyan, Sacramento; Connor Campbell, Casa Roble; Brennan Collins, Mira Loma; Josh Craycraft, Placer; David Hale, Elk Grove; Johnny Koett, Vista del Lago; Whit Kruse, Twelve Bridges; McCade Long, Granite Bay; Ethan Rickert, Bradshaw Christian; Joey Roberts, Rocklin.

Running backs: Hakeem Anderson, Woodcreek; Guillermo Avina, Esparto; Elias Brown, Rocklin; Brandon Burden, Bradshaw Christian; Chase Clary, Valley Christian; Isaiah Hanley, Placer; Erik Jensen, Christian Brothers; Nas Jones, Del Campo; Gio Jorlen, Inderkum; Thomas Keegan, Vista del Lago; Baylor Kelley, Placer; Danny Lanini, Marysville; Donovan Maxey-Parler, Folsom; Mateo Mojiaca, Bradshaw Christian; Jervin Navarro, Monterey Trail; Rhett Risse, East Nicolaus; Jeremiah Rosales, Elk Grove; Jaden Suggs, Placer; Josh Taylor, Casa Roble; Silas Umbay, Esparto; Mason Vasquez, Elk Grove.

Receivers: Kirk Brown, Johnson; Joseph Cattolico, Granite Bay; Cassidy Cole, Antelope; Brett Cota, Nevada Union; Hayden Dotson, Lincoln; Logan March, Casa Roble; Xavier Porter, Pleasant Grove; Brian Ray, Folsom; Damian Rickett, Bella Vista.

Offensive linemen: Nick Castillo, Casa Roble; Joe Dexter, Casa Roble; Carmelo Ewing, Monterey Trail; Cade Fair, Oak Ridge; Puka Keliikuli, Grant; Giancarlo Mallow, East Nicolaus; Brady Spencer, Woodcreek; Kahirre Louis, Natomas; Jackson Ly, Whitney; Remy Masterson, Folsom; Jausani Nelson, Rosemont; Ronnie Noa, Grant; Jayce Ordiway, Lincoln; Andrew Powers, Vista del Lago; Luke Sorensen, Folsom; Mahonri Talakai, Monterey Trail; Jeremiah Tuiileila, Inderkum; Talae Tuimaunei, Granite Bay; Rayquon Young, Johnson; Noa Siaosi, Vacaville Christian; Jackson Takahashi, Bradshaw Christian.

Defensive linemen: Koen Bell, Rocklin; Bryan Bogne, Granite Bay; Kaden Collons, Jesuit; John Correa, Rocklin; Sean Cotten, Lincoln; Davon Donaldson, Monterey Trail; Declan Follette, Laguna Creek; John-Henry Rouse, Capital Christian; Sam Hutchinson, Vista del Lago; Kameron Kaminski, Granite Bay; Tristan Leal, Sutter; Emre Norcross, Grant; Clay Renner, Nevada Union; Thomas Rominger, Valley Christian; Donny Supat, Yuba City; Eric St. Onge, Sutter; Sonae Taamai, Grant; Isiah Whiteside, Sheldon; Mason Yokum, Placer.

Linebackers: Liam Barbaccia, Union Mine; Joseph Chavez, Folsom; James Conner, Bradshaw Christian; Colin Denny, Folsom; Rowan Haight, Mira Loma; Darius Hemmingway, Natomas; James Kinney, Nevada Union; Joseph Martinez, Sutter; Stryder Munoz, Granite Bay; Kobe Powell, Vacaville Christian; Corie Radcliffe, Sacramento; Dustin Regino, Christian Brothers; Tuoton Saafi, Elk Grove; Dexter Simmons, Inderkum; Jesse Whitfield, West Park; Josiah Weatherspoon, Grant; Andrew Wilson, Woodland.

Defensive backs: Nick Camarillo, Liberty Ranch; Tazaih Ford, San Juan; Logan Goldsmith, Vista del Lago; Isaac Gomez, Lincoln; Devin Herrera, Woodland Christian; Darrius Hickenbottom, Wood; Kahirre Louis, Natomas; Myles Luke, Cosumnes Oaks; Dwight Martin, Oak Ridge; Gabe Moa, Grant; Carson Perry-Smith, Granite Bay; Phoenix Rose, Whitney; Trayton Santos, Nevada Union; Bryce Stokes, Sutter; Westin Wade, West Park.

All Purpose: Troy Brucie, Sutter; Ali Collier, Monterey Trail; Joseph Endicott, Marysville; Tyler Grigsby, East Nicolaus; Liam Flaherty, Vacaville; Robbie Faupula, Sutter; Isaac Hallbourg, Laguna Creek; Robert Hamel, Rio Americano; Eli Hernandez, Mesa Verde; Taurus Horne, Sheldon; Devon Hurst, El Dorado; Gio Jimenez, Winters; Kymani Fenika, Liberty Ranch; Kevin Lewis, Cordova; Myles McFarland, Cosumnes Oaks, Jr.; Kai Resinger, Oak Ridge; Kenyon Shabazz, Grant; Malakai Taione, Capital Christian; Jayden Tinker, Union Mine; Luis Torres, Dixon; Tevita Vaea, Capital Christian; TQ Wallace, Franklin; Covon Wheeler, Highlands; David Wiser, Bradshaw Christian; Ryan Wilson, El Dorado.

▪ How the teams were selected: The Bee’s All-Metro teams are selected through personal observation, regional media input and especially through coach nominations for the 105 schools in The Bee’s coverage area. A player had to at least make first-team all-league to be considered for All-Metro unless he had an exceptionally productive playoff run. Players not on these lists were not nominated.

THE BEE’S TOP 25

Final

1. Folsom (12-2)

2. Oak Ridge (10-3)

3. Granite Bay (9-5)

4. Grant (12-2)

5. Del Oro (9-3)

6. Rocklin (8-4)

7. Monterey Trail (8-3)

8. Elk Grove (8-4)

9. Jesuit (9-3)

10. Sheldon (8-4)

11. Christian Brothers (10-3)

12. Vacaville (8-4)

13. Woodcreek (9-4)

14. Placer (10-1)

15. Capital Christian (7-6)

16. West Park (9-2)

17. Antelope (8-4)

18. Sutter (11-1)

19. Casa Roble (9-2)

20. Vista del Lago (6-5)

21. Dixon (10-3)

22. Liberty Ranch (10-1)

23. Bradshaw Christian (9-3)

24. Laguna Creek (7-3)

25. Roseville (6-5)

Bubble: Center (6-5); Colfax (7-4); Delta (9-2); East Nicolaus (9-2); El Dorado (6-4); Esparto (8-3); Johnson (7-4); Marysville (7-4); Natomas (7-4); Pioneer (7-4); Twelve Bridges (7-5); Woodland Christian (11-2).