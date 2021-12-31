Bee’s Best: Jesuit’s Taylor Marks wins online poll for Boys’ Athlete of Year

Taylor Marks vowed to maximize his final months of high school, at Jesuit, and he played the role as the leader of a nationally ranked boys’ volleyball team.

Marks was the driving force for an 18-0 Marauders team that stormed through the spring season but had no opportunity to compete for a Sac-Joaquin Section or CIF Northern California championship due to COVID-19, which wiped out all prep sports postseasons.

Taylor is now a student-athlete at Cal Lutheran, but he still has that Big Red Jesuit glow after running away with The Bee Best prep boys’ Athlete of the Year voting for 2021.

Marks gutted out his senior season with searing shoulder pain, but he never hesitated attacking the net or delivering a power spike, the goal of trying to send that ball either through someone’s neck or the hardwood floor. He had summer surgery to repair two tears in his left shoulder.