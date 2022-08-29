Bee’s Best: Dwight Martin III of Oak Ridge wins Prep of the Week poll

He goes by “Swaggy” by teammates, coaches and friends, and Dwight Martin III can also be known for his versatility.

The Oak Ridge senior can also add this to his collection of names: Winner. He won The Bee’s first Prep of the Week voting poll after his big outing in a season opener, collecting more than 21,000 online votes.

In a 56-0 opening victory over Cosumnes Oaks, Martin rushed for two touchdowns and came up with two interceptions on defense. On Friday in a home opener, No. 8 Oak Ridge rolled No. 7 Vacaville 62-0 as Martin III reached the end zone again and helped another inspiring defense that has yet to allow a point.

Oak Ridge has a bye this week and plays in the Honor Bowl in El Dorado Hills against Silver Creek of Oregon on Sept. 9.

A 3-0 start would equal the team’s victory total for 2021.