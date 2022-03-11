Bee’s Best: Colfax’s Gabe Garcia wins Boys’ Prep of the Week voting
Colfax High School junior baseball player Gabe Garcia won this week’s vote for The Bee’s Boys’ Prep of the Week fan vote.
Garcia won this week’s poll with over 47% of the total vote. He had three hits and four RBIs in a 21-6 win over Reed of Nevada. Ponderosa High School baseball player Logan Suehowicz finished second with 26% of the vote. Franklin High School baseball player Jordy Lopez was third and received 11% of the total vote.