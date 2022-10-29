Bee’s Best: Capital Crew and Bradshaw Christian win Prep of Week voting honors
It takes everyone to excel in crew, and Sacramento’s Capital Crew team fared well in Boston at the Head of Charles regatta to earn a collective Girls’ Prep of the Week winner through fan voting, garnering more than 5,000 votes.
For the boys, first-time football player Robert Garduno won the voting poll with more than 27,000 votes.. The Bradshaw Christian defensive back had three interceptions in a win over Galt for his playoff-bound football program.
The Capital Crew teams placed 19th out of 90 teams at the Head of the Charles event. That team includes: Maggie Waltz, Natalia Cederborg, Maya Reisinger, Emily Kroettinger, Izzy Delavoye, Grace Torciana, Mary Anderson, DeeDee Balsbagh and Kate Schroeder.