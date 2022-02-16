Here’s how to do bedtime stories for your kids, according to two master storytellers

Sophie Brickman
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: PhotoAlto/Alamy</span>
Photograph: PhotoAlto/Alamy

It’s easier to read from a book, or recycle stories you already know – but sometimes making up stories is better


In my years as a journalist, I’ve had some challenging assignments: file a piece about an underground dinner for Michelin-starred chefs that ends at 3am in time for it to hit the morning pages, write an obit for an almost-dead person by calling up his nearest and dearest and asking for a few punchy quotes. But all pale in comparison with my new assignment which, like Sisyphus, I must complete nightly.

“Tell me a story about a book that is broken, and then the unicorn comes for a sleepover, but she’s really big,” my preschooler barks from her bed, her face awash in the neon pink emanating from her polar bear nightlight.

For years when I was a child, my father told me a serialized story featuring my stuffed animal, Bernie the Beaver, and his friend, Lou the pigeon. Brooklyn born and raised, Lou was often depicted swaggering down the middle of 59th Street squawking out, “I’m walkin’ here!” as cabs swerved to avoid him. Many of the events took place where I spent my time – Central Park, the American Museum of Natural History, the library – but Bernie and Lou’s park was full of magic places only they knew about, their museum’s dioramas came alive at night, and on and on. Dad had a real knack for storytelling, and knew just when and how to employ a cliffhanger, just how much narrative tension a young child could handle. I’d fall asleep with visions of the world outside my door coming alive, awaiting the following night’s chapter with all the anticipation of a Victorian-era Pickwick Papers reader.

Why, a generation later, you might ask, am I taking narrative direction from someone who requests sprinkles on her eggs? Why not just recycle a beloved story I already know? Oh, I tried, at one point, but they all fell flat, so she smartly wrested control to ground the plot in her everyday life. I’ve made repeated attempts to focus them on a single hero – the prime candidate being her Cabbage Patch doll, so beloved that it has become her personal security detail, never leaving her side, and thus emanates an odor more appropriate to a medieval feast hall than a child’s bedroom. But no dice.

A second, perhaps more pressing question: Why bother? Why not just end our bedtime ritual with a book? Any form of storytelling – be that read or heard – has been shown to have myriad benefits for children: it increases verbal exposure, is beneficial for socio-emotional development, and enhances the ability to retain information. In hospital settings, it’s been shown to increase oxytocin and lower pain. And hearing stories about one’s own family, and knowing where you fit into that family narrative, has been linked to greater resilience and happiness. All good things, none of which require that I become Spalding Gray at the end of a long day. Plus, my preschooler might be too young to latch on to aural stories. They are, according to at least one study, too “cold” – she needs the pictures to make everything come into focus.

Still, I keep at it, not just because I have fond memories of my own father spinning me wonderful yarns, but also because my hunch is that once I nail the art form, something magical will happen.

“We’re the only creatures who tell stories, and it’s the job of adults to tell them to children,” Len Cabral told me over Zoom recently, “But there’s a lot of oh, I’m a little busy now, or I just can’t think of one.”

Cabral has been a professional storyteller since the 1970s, performing treasured folktales as well as original stories everywhere from schools to the Kennedy Center. In 2001, he received the National Storytelling Networks’ Circle of Excellence Oracle Award, and when not performing, he teaches workshops on how to perfect the craft – when to pause, when to ask questions, voices to use, and the like. I came to him through a close friend, his niece through marriage, who sat her children in front of Zoom with Cabral throughout the pandemic. In videos of his work online, you can see him quiet a rowdy room with a look, morph into a snail riding on the back of a turtle (“Wheeeee!”), and bring auditoriums of children to a sort of rapture normally exhibited by Publishers Clearing House winners.

We spoke about how little movements can have huge impacts – he raised his arms, became a bear, then scrunched them in, and became a chipmunk – and the importance, and soothing nature, of repetition, both within a story and when telling it again and again. He told me how amazing it is to see the unique imagination of each of his listeners when they’re asked to draw the story after sessions with him, one reason he loves the oral tradition – your Anansi may look very different from mine. As for parents who don’t know where to begin?

“I’ll tell the kids, every scar is a story,” he said. “So check your parents out. Say, Dad, how’d that happen? Here comes a story. Your mom fell off a bike? Your grandparents worked on a farm? They’ve got stitches. They’ve got scars. They’ve got a story.”

There is, for writers like myself, one other reason we might want to capitalize on bedtime – at least according to George Saunders, one of the most beloved fiction writers of our time, who’s been a recipient of or finalist for almost every prestigious fiction award, including the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Award. And because the world sometimes makes sense, he’s also a good person, at least if you judge character by how long it takes someone to respond to a cold request for thoughts on bedtime storytelling.

“I used to tell stories to our girls when they were little and what I loved about that was the way it forced me to take chances in front of them,” Saunders wrote to me, seven hours after I lobbed an email into the abyss and crossed my fingers. “Selfishly, I tend to be a very controlled and controlling writer – lots of revision and all of that – so the act of doing pure improv for these beloved little people, and the immediate and honest reaction I would get, was wonderful – actually gave me the courage to grow my ‘real’ work in the direction of spontaneity.”

Saunders said he and his children would collaborate on plot, and together invented a “mansplainer” named Eddie, a recurring character who allowed them to explore morality before shuteye. Saunders’ children’s book The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip came out of one of these nightly story times. But even for a professional writer, that endgame wasn’t the point – the impulse to create was much more fundamental.

“What a lovely thing it was, to huddle together and make something up at the end of the day,” he wrote.

Indeed.

The other night, at the preschooler’s direction, I told a story about a book that breaks because it is so beloved, and read so much, that it finally falls apart. The savior: a unicorn. It was no Saunders, but at least it hung together.

After a beat, my daughter sat up in bed.

“Tell it again, Mama,” she said.

So I did.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.