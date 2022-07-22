‘Our bedroom doesn’t have a ceiling’: renovation projects derailed by rising costs

Ruth Bloomfield
Lisa and Mark Smythers' renovation project was well under way when costs started to rise - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph
Most people who buy a new home want to put their own stamp on it and Natalie and Owen Ormond were no different.

The couple moved house during the pandemic, swapping a spacious Victorian terrace with a tiny backyard for a smaller 1930s house with a large garden for their two boys, Jesse, eight, and Jonah, six.

They were losing indoor space but had big plans to upgrade their new home once they had settled in, extending its kitchen to create an open-plan family space. On the basis of what friends had paid locally for similar work they thought it would cost around £30,000.

By the time they moved, however, the world had changed.

First, the cost of building materials started to rocket. Then the cost of living crisis hit, sending the family’s own food costs and bills soaring. Building costs, both labour and mat­erials, increased exponentially and are still rising.

The Ormonds – like many other “mover improvers” – have been left high and dry in homes that they bought in spite of serious drawbacks in the hope of remodelling them to suit their needs.

You can expect to pay, on average, 25pc more for a loft conversion this year than you would have in 2020, according to research by Rated People, a database of tradesmen. The cost of installing a new bathroom has increased by 40pc over the same period, the research found.

The Ormonds’ first home was a four-bedroom terrace in Chapeltown, Leeds. It was perfect in almost every way but as Jesse and Jonah got older its lack of a good-sized garden began to grate. Natalie, 40, and Owen, 41, grew to hate the sound of a football smacking against the rear wall of the house.

Natalie Ormond in the garden of her home in Chapel Allerton, Leeds - Asadour Guzelian
In January last year they sold the house for £200,000 and bought a semi-detached house 10 minutes away. Although the new property is smaller in square footage, it is in a more affluent suburb and has a wonderful garden for the boys to play in.

The catch? It was listed for £400,000 and, in a competitive sellers’ market, the couple had to pay £450,000 to secure it.

“We have a builder who did work on our old house and who we trust,” said Mrs Ormond. “He told us we should be thinking about budgeting 50pc more if we wanted to do the work now. I am still growing my business, so we have had to put it on hold.”

Getting used to a smaller home has taken some doing. They had to get rid of furniture that wouldn’t fit into their new, smaller rooms and have done a “massive declutter” to compensate for the loss of storage space. “But we have just adapted and got used to having less space, and the garden is beautiful,” said Mrs Ormond.

She is also optimistic that, by moving to a more established area, the couple will be insulated from any imminent falls in property prices: gone are the days when renovators could rely on property price growth to justify the extra expense of enhancing their homes.

‘We had to really think where to spend the budget’

According to Nationwide Building Society, house prices rose by 5pc in the first four months of this year, driven by the ongoing lack of stock for sale. But the boom has slowed and may be about to go into reverse.

The number of homes available has started to increase, which will reduce competition and dampen prices.

Estate agent Savills now expects prices to grow by 12.9pc over the next five years – compare that with the 13pc growth the Office for National Statistics recorded in the 12 months to May alone – as interest rates rise and buyers struggle to pass banks’ “affordability” tests.

Lisa and Mark Smythers drew up plans to completely remodel the property - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph
Numbers such as these have clipped the wings of buyers such as Lisa and Mark Smythers, whose renovation project was well under way when costs started to rise – scuppering their plans and leaving them living in a building site.

The couple are old hands at renovations and before the pandemic they were not fazed by the prospect of taking on a dated – and rather compact – 1980s house. They planned to upgrade it into a spacious five-bedroom home for them and their two children, Harry, 21, and Ruby, 18, and with space to work from home.

The couple live in a village just outside Winchester, Hampshire, where they had already turned a three-­bedroom bungalow into a five-­bedroom house.

They decided to move on shortly before the pandemic. “We like doing house projects and we got itchy feet,” said Mrs Smythers, 52, a primary school teacher.

In 2018 the couple sold their house, which they had bought a decade earlier for £220,000, for £555,000. They rented for six months and then spent £413,000 on their new three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the same village. This left them with around £150,000 to spend on renovations.

Over the summer of 2019 they drew up plans to completely remodel the property with the addition of ­double-height extensions at the back and front to give them a larger kitchen, two extra bedrooms, a snug, office and two more bathrooms.

To make their money stretch as far as possible, their plan was to hire builders only for the main structural work. Mr Smythers, 48, an electrical design engineer, would then step in and do everything else himself – from installing the kitchen and bathrooms to the decorating. They believed the project would be completed this year.

Work began in June 2020 and the good news is that the structural work came in on time and on budget. But by the autumn they were starting to hear mutterings about the rising cost of building materials, particularly timber, and decided to shelve plans to add another bedroom above their garage.

Mr Smythers got to work last year. He started on Ruby and Harry’s bedrooms (which currently lack carpets and wardrobes) and the kitchen, which is almost finished.

But with just £25,000 left of their budget and three bedrooms, an office, the living room, two bathrooms and the hallway to complete they are now having to think hard about where to spend the remaining money.

“It is a building site, basically,” said Mrs Smythers, who is resigned to the work continuing, slowly, for the next two to three years. “Our bedroom doesn’t have a ceiling, only rafters, and neither does my office or the hall. We still have the old bathroom, but we are thinking about whether we can do the second en suite we planned and we will certainly pull back and buy a cheaper bathroom.

“Labour costs aren’t so much of an issue as Mark does the work, but the prices of materials are going up so fast that we really need another £30,000 to get things done.”

She added: “When we get quotes now they say things like ‘only valid for one week’. We have been renovating for a long time and we have never seen anything like that before.”

