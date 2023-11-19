Bedford Remembrance topper taken by 'lowest of the low'

A crocheted soldier's head, surrounded by poppies, was created to mark Remembrance Day

A creator of a Remembrance Day postbox topper said her work had been stolen by the "lowest of the low".

Steph Goldsmith, from Bedford, crocheted a soldier's head surrounded by poppies for last week's memorial services.

However, when she later turned up to remove the topper, it had disappeared - despite being secured with a chain and padlock.

"Where it's gone remains a mystery," said Ms Goldsmith.

In May last year, a work-of-art she made for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee also disappeared.

A crown made to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee was also taken in 2022

The mother-of-two taught herself to crochet when her son was ill in hospital.

Since she started making the pieces last year, several have been vandalised and a number have disappeared, including one of a union flag for the King's coronation.

Regarding the Remembrance piece, Miss Goldsmith said she was told it was still there on Thursday, but by Friday night, when she went to take it away, it had gone.

She had placed it on the gold postbox by St Paul's Square, painted to honour Etienne Stott winning a gold medal in canoeing at the London 2012 Olympics.

All that remained of Miss Goldsmith's work was the chain she secured it with

"I won't be deterred," said Miss Goldsmith.

"I'm not doing them as frequently as I used to, but I'm planning on putting one out for Christmas.

"I'm not sure about next year - but everyone loves them, it's a nice thing to do."

A spider for Halloween, in 2022, was removed but repaired and placed back

