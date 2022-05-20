Bedford police is seeking public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Bedford, Texas, are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since around midnight Friday.

Najiba, about 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighing approximately 105 pounds, was last seen in the 3000 block of Everest Drive in Bedford. She was wearing a blue soccer uniform with the number 80 on the back and black Nike sandals.

Police said they do not suspect foul play. Anybody with information on Najiba’s whereabouts is asked to call 817-952-2127 or 911.