Bedford officer kills suspect who shot bystander after chase ended in Dallas, police say

A Bedford officer fatally shot a driver who fired at police after a car chase ended in Dallas early Saturday morning, according to Dallas police.

The suspect shot and wounded a bystander before the officer returned fire, according to the preliminary investigation, Dallas police said in a news release.

Dallas police officers were called about 1:20 a..m. to assist with a pursuit involving the Bedford Police Department and Dallas County sheriff’s deputies, who were chasing two men in a vehicle, the release said.

The driver stopped in the 2300 block of North Stemmons Freeway and began shooting at the officers involved, Dallas police said. The passenger in the vehicle got out and surrendered.

A male victim who was behind the officers, inside a vehicle, was hit by the suspect’s gunfire, police said.

A Bedford officer returned fire, striking the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The injured bystander was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

No officers were injured during this incident, and no Dallas police officers were involved in the pursuit or shooting, the release said.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.