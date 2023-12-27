Bedford multi-generational music group brings joy to care homes

Patricia said she was "terrified" she might drop a child she was allowed to hold

A multi-generational music group that visits care homes is helping to bring joy to residents living with dementia.

Share a Smile Singalong operates at three homes in Bedford.

Lisa Martin, who started the sessions, said: "Music ignites every part of the brain - it has a million benefits."

Kerri Trudgill, manager of Elcombe House in De Parys Avenue, said: "It's about being with the children. It just uplifts the mood and gives the residents purpose."

Lisa Martin first started Share a Smile Singalong in February 2020 but Covid-19 paused the group for three years

Ms Martin, a mother of two and a professional performer, said she was inspired to start the group after seeing her grandmother, who died from Alzheimer's, struggle to speak but able to sing along with her.

"By bringing the children in, it's extremely heart-warming to be part of and watch the friendships blossom between the tiniest and the oldest," she said.

"It's magical. It's great for the young ones to learn about relationships. I walk away so grateful."

Songs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s are sung, alongside nursery rhymes.

Kerri Trudgill said the sessions were "just fantastic" and helped residents to feel part of the community

Ms Trudgill said: "In that moment you can see their smiles, [they're] having fun, they're watching, they're alert - they might not remember 10 minutes after we've finished but they will still have that feeling.

"It's about movement and keeping yourself active and for them it's being in that moment and enjoying it."

Pre-school children take part in the music sessions that involve dance, singing and musical instruments

Yolanda who attended her first session with her children Brody, two and four-month old Sonny, said she was only too happy to oblige when Bernice, a resident, asked for a cuddle.

It was nice bring the generations together "and teach the boys about the older generation and respect".

"The lady who had Sonny got a lot out of it today and that means a lot. It was really nice to see the joy on her face - it was really special," she said.

Bernice asked mum Yolanda for a cuddle with Sonny

Bernice, who used to run children's homes, said: "It's just lovely to feel the babies near to you.

Story continues

"The interaction with the children is what's important. I would love to get up and dance with them but my legs won't let me."

Sue regularly brings her grandson Arthur to the home

Sue, 72, attends with her grandson Arthur, aged two.

"I look around and I see them smiling, tapping their feet, singing along it gives everyone memories of happy times," she said.

"I just like to be with lots of generations - it's what I hope for myself as I get older. It would be the highlight of my week."

Patricia said: "It's lovely, it's nice to see the little ones"

Patricia, 87, who used to work for the BBC, said the sessions were just "marvellous".

"Just seeing the little ones, they're so sweet and innocent and they don't know about the nasty things in life," she said.

Another resident, Maggie, said: "I just like everything. I've enjoyed all of it."

Maggie and Bernice joined in with the music and movement and played musical instruments

Sarah, with Elodie, said "it's such a lovely baby group"

Sarah, who brings 10-month-old Elodie to the group, said: "I just love the idea of all the generations. It benefits all of them.

"It just brings joy, everyone is smiling the whole time, it's just a positive heart-warming vibe."

Staff members Astou and Beth loved watching the class and joined in, too

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830