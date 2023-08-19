Bedford High Street art work aims to 'stir up new appreciation'

Alistair Simmonds took part in the project as his family runs the "gentleman's emporium" Harrison & Simmons on the High Street

A collection of illustrations aims to "stir up a new appreciation" for a High Street as it undergoes a £1.76m revamp.

Drawing Together Bedford will feature works by 13 artists with links to the Bedfordshire town.

Marisa Straccia, from the Circus Of Illustration, said she hopes the book will "spark the imagination".

Illustrator Alistair Simmons, 25, inspired by his family's 95-year-old business, said he wants to make "people aware of the shops we have".

Drawing Together Bedford features digital drawings, lino prints, watercolours and collages

The project was funded by Historic England's High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), Bedford Borough Council and Bedford BID and was collated by the Circus Of Illustration group.

Bedford Borough Council said the four-year HSHAZ scheme, to restore historical features on 43 buildings and to facilitate cultural activities, will make the town a more attractive place to live, work and enjoy.

Ms Straccia said: "We hope it stirs up a new appreciation for this part of our town.

"We want this zine and our drawing event to spark the imagination."

A day of drawing, to celebrate the project, where free copies will be handed out, will take place in the Harpur Square from 11:00 to 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Sophia Antoniou, 21, said she wanted her art, included in the book, to "make people smile"

Mr Simmonds said he drew his inspiration from being the fifth generation of his family to run Harrison & Simmonds, on the High Street.

"I hope it makes people aware of the shops we have on the High Street," he said.

"At times it feels like we are on our own little island, and having a project like this, where illustrators are able to tell the stories of the business and people, just puts into perspective the importance to the town where these small businesses are."

Todd Robinson said: "Each illustration recognises Bedford's sense of community and they all tell a personal story"

Todd Robinson, 32, whose work is also included, said: "I hope it inspires people to keep shopping locally and reminds councils of the importance of social spaces in small towns."

Dominkia Kalinowska created her piece "Reimagined Reflections of Bedford" to promote mental health

Dominika Kalinowska, 25, said: "My goal is to raise awareness of mental well-being, and my creation embodies the concept of confronting fears and fostering human bonds.

"My artwork combines artistic expression, a prominent feature of Bedford, and imaginative doodles into a therapeutic visual masterpiece."

