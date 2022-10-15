Bedford art exhibition aims for 'wow' moments

Brown Painted Head by John Davies is one of the most dramatic items on display

The biggest art exhibition a museum has put on aims to be "thrilling, thought-provoking and fun", a curator has said.

James Russell said he put together Changing Times: A Century of Modern British Art, at The Higgins Bedford, to create "wow" moments.

It includes about 100 works by artists including Paul Cezanne, Edward Bawden, Lucian Freud and David Hockney.

"It's an adventure in modern British and contemporary art," he said.

Work from Eric Ravilious also features in the exhibition

It will be the first time all three exhibition rooms have been used since the museum reopened in 2013, making it its largest exhibition.

"There's a lot of colour, life and energy and it's a lot of fun," Mr Russell said.

Jo Baring, from the Ingram Collection, said it was wonderful to see the items on display

It is a collaboration with the Bedford museum and the Ingram Collection of Modern British and Contemporary Art.

"Regional museums like The Higgins are absolutely vital, they're such a tremendous cultural asset and they bring so much to people's lives," Mr Russell said.

"To have a show like this, with all of these standout artists, is just fantastic and I hope people come from far afield to see it.

"It's an opportunity to walk around and have real moments of 'oh wow' and surprise when you see things from artists you know and love and, equally, when you find something new to enjoy."

The free exhibition runs until 16 April.

People were able to admire the artwork, Torso - Woman sculpture, by Eric Gill at a preview show

