Bedding Fanatics Love These Bamboo Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're on Sale

Trying to get some shut-eye during a heat wave is darn near impossible with all the sweating and tossing and turning. If you're prone to overheating, a cost-effective solution is to switch your bedding to cooler fabrics in warmer seasons. Think about it: You swap out your seasonal clothes, so why not your bedding? To start sleeping sweat-free, try cooling sheets like the California Design Den bamboo sheets that are currently on sale. One Amazon shopper even calls them the "best sheets we've ever bought."

Made with moisture-wicking bamboo, the sheet set is naturally breathable and cooling. Hot sleepers, rejoice! The cooling sheets have a silky, soft texture that feels amazing on the skin, and reviewers can't stop raving about it. Unlike sheets that trap warmth, these bamboo ones remove excess heat (and sweat) from the body, helping you get more restorative sleep.

To buy: $43 (was $65); amazon.com

Need more proof? Shoppers and self-proclaimed "bedding fanatics" who live in warm places like California and Florida confirm that these sheets keep them cool, calling them "pure heaven." In fact, reviewers who also suffer from hot flashes or night sweats say they're "cool to the touch."

Those with allergies will also appreciate that the sheets are hypoallergenic and designed to withstand dust mites and mold. Plus, they're ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. To back that up, the California Design Den sheets are Oeko-Tex certified, which means they were tested for harsh chemicals and substances.

Although the bamboo rayon sheets are silky, trust us, you wouldn't trade 'em for silk. Why? Silk sheets can be a pain to wash, but these durable sheets launder well in the washing machine. The set is also designed to get softer after each wash.

"I can't go back to my cotton sheets," writes one Amazon shopper. "I tried, but I slept in the cotton ones for a few nights then changed back to the bamboo. The softness and comfort is just too good. I bought another set, and [am] now buying another. Only caveat: It makes your bed so cozy [and] comfy it's kinda tough to get out of bed!"

With this set, you'll get a flat sheet, a deep pocket fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. And for anyone who struggles with putting on a fitted sheet, this has an anti-slip design, making the process easy. It's available in five versatile colors, including white and gray.

"These sheets are my favorite buy this year so far. I usually pay a lot of money for luxury sheets, but lately I have been more money conscious," writes a reviewer. "They are simply amazing, super soft, silky and so comfortable. It really does feel like the $500 pair of sheets I usually buy."

Sleep cooler this summer with the California Design Den bamboo sheets that are "well worth the money." Get them while they're on sale for just $43 on Amazon.