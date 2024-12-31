Bedard takes centre stage when Blackhawks face Blues in Winter Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard practised with the Chicago Blackhawks right in the middle of Wrigley Field. He skated with his parents and his sister.

The moment was not lost on the 19-year-old centre.

“It's one of the coolest experiences of my life so far,” Bedard said, “and obviously the game hasn't even started yet. So I'm looking forward to it.”

The wait ends Tuesday, when the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues in the 16th edition of the Winter Classic. It's the second go-round for Wrigley after the home of baseball's Chicago Cubs also hosted the game in 2009, and it's the first rematch in the history of the event.

Bedard, from North Vancouver, B.C., is playing in his first showcase game since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He was selected for the All-Star Game as a rookie, but he was sidelined by a broken jaw.

He is by far the most famous player in a largely anonymous Winter Classic. While he is used to the attention by now — Bedard was closely watched throughout his first NHL season — he realizes all the ways this game is different.

“Playing outside, playing at Wrigley here, and getting that different experience — that’s what excites me,” he said Monday. “It’s not really about people tuning in, but that’s obviously great for us. To have more people in the crowd, it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere.”

Bedard's arrival at the Winter Classic is also the NHL's first outdoor game between two teams that made an in-season coaching change.

St. Louis is 8-5-3 since Jim Montgomery replaced Drew Bannister on Nov. 24. Montgomery was out of work for five days after he was fired 20 games into his third season with the Boston Bruins.

The 55-year-old Montgomery has some experience with outdoor games. He coached the Bruins to a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2023 Winter Classic at Boston's Fenway Park.

Montgomery also has some players who know a little something about playing outdoors. Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in the Blues' 6-4 victory at Minnesota's Target Field in the 2022 Winter Classic.

St. Louis forward Brandon Saad is playing in his sixth outdoor game, including three with Chicago.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press