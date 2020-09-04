BEd, MEd 4th Semester Examination 2020 Schedule: Garhwal Central University to Conduct Exams from September 27 Till October 9

Pauri (Uttarakhand), September 4: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state, the Exam Controller at Garhwal Central University has released new dates for B Ed and M Ed 4th-semester examination. Now, the examinations will take place from September 27 till October 9, 2020.

Informing about the latest development, the Garhwal Central University issued a notification, informing about the new dates for Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Master of Education (MEd) 4th-semester examination. As per to the notification, the BEd exams will take place on September 28, September 30, October 3 and October 6. While, the MEd exams will take place on Sept -- 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Here's the exam schedule:

The Exam Controller at Garhwal Central University has released the dates for B.Ed. & M.Ed 4th-semester examination; exams will be conducted from 27th September till 9th October. pic.twitter.com/pTC19WW0fy — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020





Earlier, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University had postponed the varsity examinations which was scheduled to begin from September 10. The varsity administration had stated that it would announce the new exam schedule 15 days ahead of exams.