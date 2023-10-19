Bed bugs carried into Spanish hotels by Camino de Santiago pilgrims

A long and warm summer has been blamed for the bed bug outbreak - LOOK Die Bildagentur der Fotografen GmbH

Bed bugs have been spread by Christians undertaking the St James Way pilgrimage in Spain, forcing hostel owners to close or bring in exterminators.

Half a dozen hostels have been forced to temporarily close for fumigation in Caldas de Reis en route to the cathedral city of Santiago de Compostela.

“Fumigation helps but this year we have seen an enormous number of pilgrims and what this means is that they transport the bugs from one place to another,” said Jesús Fariña, manager of the Doña Urraca hostel in the town.

A group of 43 pilgrims first sounded the alarm in August when they were forced to cancel their stay at a hostel in Ribadiso because of the volume of bed bugs they discovered.

The group was put up by the local council in nearby Arzúa so they could complete the final day of walking westward to Santiago.

A warm and long summer has been blamed for the outbreak, which has led many establishments to introduce new rules to prevent the insects spreading through travellers’ clothes and baggage.

“We don’t allow guests to take their rucksacks or boots into their rooms,” Mr Fariña told the newspaper El Periódico de España.

One hostel in Caldas de Reis is reported to have shut for a six-month refurbishment after fumigation failed to dislodge the bugs, typically hiding in cracks in the furniture or behind wooden fittings.

“The problem with bed bugs is that if they get into the wood, you have to take everything apart to get rid of the pests,” said Celestino Lores, from the Virxe Peregrina hostel in Pontevedra.

“We had to remove the skirting boards and window trim to eradicate them.”

Both Spain and France have received around 70 per cent more reports of infestations this year, compared with 2022.

Madrid council has said it is receiving a new report every day, but it is confident that the levels will not reach those of Paris because the city’s “subway seats are not made of cloth”, which provide a hopping-off and on point for bed bugs between homes.

