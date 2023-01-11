Bed Bath & Beyond store closings: 62 more added to list, here are latest closures by state
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday that it will shutter hundreds of stores amid talks of filing for bankruptcy protection.
The retailer — which also operates buybuy Baby stores and Harmon — will close 62 Bed Bath & Beyonds in addition to the 56 stores announced in September, bringing to total of store closings to 120.
Six buybuy Baby and two Harmon stores were also named on the company's list and liquidation sales are underway.
The most recent announcement impacts 30 states.
The company said it was on track to cut $500 million in costs in its third-quarter fiscal report, which revealed a net sales decline of 33% to $1.26 billion over the prior year on $393 million in losses.
The decline in net sales versus last year was driven by "lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors," the company said in a public notice of late filing last week to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The retailer expressed uncertainty of its fate, adding that the company faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operating on its own.
Here's the latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon store closings:
Arizona
2039 N. Power Road, Mesa
9590 East 22nd Street, Tucson
5225 South Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson
34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix
21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek
7475 North La Cholla Blvd., Tucson (buybuy Baby)
California
Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road, Valencia
394 East H Street, Chula Vista
5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200, San Jose
8390 On The Mall #237, Buena Park
9918 Mission Gorge Road, Santee
1140 Hilltop Drive, Redding
1320 South Beach Blvd., La Habra
75 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
2601 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur
39421 10th Street, West Palmdale
5719 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
3611 N. Freeway Blvd., Sacramento
15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240, San Leandro
201 East Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
117 General Stilwell Drive, Marina
Colorado
5737 N. Elizabeth Street, Pueblo
Connecticut
Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street, Stamford
2045 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford
Delaware
Brandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pky., Wilmington
Florida
12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C, Sunrise
5295 International Drive, Suite 100, Orlando
1115 Vidina Place Suite 175, Oviedo
111 Towne Center Blvd., Sanford
Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16, Pompano Beach
1748 US 27 N., Sebring
7187 Coastal Blvd., Brooksville
2595 NE 10th Court, Homestead
550 North State Road 7 Royal, Palm Beach (buybuy Baby)
Georgia
Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000, Snellville
2623 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee
1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400, Valdosta
Iowa
1522 Flammang Drive, Waterloo
2475 N.W. Arterial, Dubuque
Idaho
1933 Fillmore Street, Twin Falls
Illinois
6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall, Gurnee
915 East Golf Road, Schaumburg
Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights
Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr., Champaign
University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street, Carbondale
2850 Plainfield Road, Joliet
413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300, Vernon Hills
2056 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais
5110 Broadway Street, Quincy
1419 N. Kingsbury Street, Chicago (buybuy Baby)
Indiana
10350 East US Highway 36, Avon
Kansas
3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215, Lawrence
425 3rd Place, Manhattan
Kentucky
1998 N. Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown
2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400, Bowling Green
Louisiana
2900 Meadow Creek Drive, Bossier City
3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060, Alexandria
Massachusetts
35 Highland Avenue, Seekonk
8B Allstate Road, Suite 1, Dorchester
230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford
Maryland
559 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
Michigan
31075 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills
Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd., Northville
4780 Baldwin Rd., Auburn Hills
3645 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor
5540 Harvey Street, Muskegon
8467 W. Grand River, Brighton
5845 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing
Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW, Walker
50551 Waterside Drive, Chesterfield
9050 Highland Road, White Lake Twp.
Minnesota
3959 Second Street South, St. Cloud
Missouri
4 Meadows Circle Drive, Lake St. Louis
4627 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach
Mississippi
6143 US Hwy 98Hattiesburg
Montana
1200 10th Avenue South, Great Falls
North Carolina
The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte
3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A, Wilson
New Hampshire
32 Ash Brook Road, Keene
New Jersey
34 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus
30 International Drive, Suite 1, Flanders
13 Route 9 South, Manalapan
601 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton (buybuy Baby)
327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003, Rockaway (buybuy Baby)
399 Route 46 West, Rockaway (Harmon)
3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C, Parsippany (Harmon)
Nevada
911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104, Carson City
195 Los Altos Pkwy., Sparks
New York
470 Route 211 East, Suite 3, Middletown
500 East Sandford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
4805 Commercial Drive, New Hartford
1187 Ulster Avenue, Kingston
73 Centre Drive, Suite 100, Plattsburgh
251 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale
131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100, Ithaca
2795 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island
Ohio
Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road, Hamilton
North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road, Huber Heights
3681 Stone Creek Blvd., Cincinnati
10027 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
16700 Royalton Road, Strongsville
4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910, Sandusky
Oklahoma
421 NW 2nd Street, Lawton
Oregon
2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton
Pennsylvania
70 E. Wynnewood Blvd., Wynnewood
6720 Peach Street, Suite A, Erie
197 Falon Lane, Altoona
170 Upland Square Drive, Stowe
Puerto Rico
Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue, Bayamon
South Carolina
2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C, Florence
10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109, Columbia
Texas
3201 Lawrence Road Suite A, Wichita Falls
6038 Azle Avenue, Lake Worth
Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114, Port Arthur
201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250, Harker Heights
Virginia
4026-N Wards Road, Lynchburg
135 Shoppers Way NW, Christiansburg
8135 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville
532 Fort Evans Road, Leesburg
1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100, Fredericksburg (buybuy Baby)
Washington
1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260, Auburn
5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W., Lakewood
Wisconsin
11110 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon
Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bed Bath & Beyond store closing list: 62 more stores in 30 states