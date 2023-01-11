Bed Bath & Beyond store closings: 62 more added to list, here are latest closures by state

Camille Fine and JJ Hensley, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday that it will shutter hundreds of stores amid talks of filing for bankruptcy protection.

The retailer — which also operates buybuy Baby stores and Harmon — will close 62 Bed Bath & Beyonds in addition to the 56 stores announced in September, bringing to total of store closings to 120.

Six buybuy Baby and two Harmon stores were also named on the company's list and liquidation sales are underway.

The most recent announcement impacts 30 states.

The company said it was on track to cut $500 million in costs in its third-quarter fiscal report, which revealed a net sales decline of 33% to $1.26 billion over the prior year on $393 million in losses.

The decline in net sales versus last year was driven by "lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors," the company said in a public notice of late filing last week to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The retailer expressed uncertainty of its fate, adding that the company faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operating on its own.

Here's the latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon store closings:

Arizona

  • 2039 N. Power Road, Mesa

  • 9590 East 22nd Street, Tucson

  • 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson

  • 34750 N. North Valley Parkway, Phoenix

  • 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek

  • 7475 North La Cholla Blvd., Tucson (buybuy Baby)

California

  • Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road, Valencia

  • 394 East H Street, Chula Vista

  • 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200, San Jose

  • 8390 On The Mall #237, Buena Park

  • 9918 Mission Gorge Road, Santee

  • 1140 Hilltop Drive, Redding

  • 1320 South Beach Blvd., La Habra

  • 75 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood

  • 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur

  • 39421 10th Street, West Palmdale

  • 5719 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

  • 3611 N. Freeway Blvd., Sacramento

  • 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240, San Leandro

  • 201 East Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

  • 117 General Stilwell Drive, Marina

Colorado

  • 5737 N. Elizabeth Street, Pueblo

Connecticut

  • Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street, Stamford

  • 2045 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

  • 850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford

Delaware

  • Brandywine Town Ctr, 1020 Brandywine Pky., Wilmington

Florida

  • 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C, Sunrise

  • 5295 International Drive, Suite 100, Orlando

  • 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175, Oviedo

  • 111 Towne Center Blvd., Sanford

  • Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16, Pompano Beach

  • 1748 US 27 N., Sebring

  • 7187 Coastal Blvd., Brooksville

  • 2595 NE 10th Court, Homestead

  • 550 North State Road 7 Royal, Palm Beach (buybuy Baby)

Georgia

  • Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000, Snellville

  • 2623 Peachtree Pkwy., Suwanee

  • 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400, Valdosta

Iowa

  • 1522 Flammang Drive, Waterloo

  • 2475 N.W. Arterial, Dubuque

Idaho

  • 1933 Fillmore Street, Twin Falls

Illinois

  • 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall, Gurnee

  • 915 East Golf Road, Schaumburg

  • Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights

  • Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr., Champaign

  • University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street, Carbondale

  • 2850 Plainfield Road, Joliet

  • 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300, Vernon Hills

  • 2056 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais

  • 5110 Broadway Street, Quincy

  • 1419 N. Kingsbury Street, Chicago (buybuy Baby)

Indiana

  • 10350 East US Highway 36, Avon

Kansas

  • 3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215, Lawrence

  • 425 3rd Place, Manhattan

Kentucky

  • 1998 N. Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown

  • 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400, Bowling Green

Louisiana

  • 2900 Meadow Creek Drive, Bossier City

  • 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060, Alexandria

Massachusetts

  • 35 Highland Avenue, Seekonk

  • 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1, Dorchester

  • 230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford

Maryland

  • 559 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air

Michigan

  • 31075 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills

  • Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd., Northville

  • 4780 Baldwin Rd., Auburn Hills

  • 3645 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor

  • 5540 Harvey Street, Muskegon

  • 8467 W. Grand River, Brighton

  • 5845 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing

  • Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW, Walker

  • 50551 Waterside Drive, Chesterfield

  • 9050 Highland Road, White Lake Twp.

Minnesota

  • 3959 Second Street South, St. Cloud

Missouri

  • 4 Meadows Circle Drive, Lake St. Louis

  • 4627 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach

Mississippi

  • 6143 US Hwy 98Hattiesburg

Montana

  • 1200 10th Avenue South, Great Falls

North Carolina

  • The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte

  • 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway W. Building 5A, Wilson

New Hampshire

  • 32 Ash Brook Road, Keene

New Jersey

  • 34 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus

  • 30 International Drive, Suite 1, Flanders

  • 13 Route 9 South, Manalapan

  • 601 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton (buybuy Baby)

  • 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003, Rockaway (buybuy Baby)

  • 399 Route 46 West, Rockaway (Harmon)

  • 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C, Parsippany (Harmon)

Nevada

  • 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104, Carson City

  • 195 Los Altos Pkwy., Sparks

New York

  • 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3, Middletown

  • 500 East Sandford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

  • 4805 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

  • 1187 Ulster Avenue, Kingston

  • 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100, Plattsburgh

  • 251 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale

  • 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100, Ithaca

  • 2795 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island

Ohio

  • Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road, Hamilton

  • North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road, Huber Heights

  • 3681 Stone Creek Blvd., Cincinnati

  • 10027 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

  • 16700 Royalton Road, Strongsville

  • 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910, Sandusky

Oklahoma

  • 421 NW 2nd Street, Lawton

Oregon

  • 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton

Pennsylvania

  • 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd., Wynnewood

  • 6720 Peach Street, Suite A, Erie

  • 197 Falon Lane, Altoona

  • 170 Upland Square Drive, Stowe

Puerto Rico

  • Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue, Bayamon

South Carolina

  • 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C, Florence

  • 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109, Columbia

Texas

  • 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A, Wichita Falls

  • 6038 Azle Avenue, Lake Worth

  • Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114, Port Arthur

  • 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250, Harker Heights

Virginia

  • 4026-N Wards Road, Lynchburg

  • 135 Shoppers Way NW, Christiansburg

  • 8135 Stonewall Shops Square, Gainesville

  • 532 Fort Evans Road, Leesburg

  • 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100, Fredericksburg (buybuy Baby)

Washington

  • 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260, Auburn

  • 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W., Lakewood

Wisconsin

  • 11110 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

