Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces $10 Million Product Donation To Help Communities In Need Due To COVID-19

Bringing Home Everywhere Program Will Provide Needed Goods to Support Communities Suffering Health & Economic Impact of the Pandemic

UNION, N.J. , May 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today announces a $10 million plan to donate essential items to those affected by COVID-19. The 'Bringing Home Everywhere' program will deliver products that provide home comfort and essential support to communities and those on the frontline of the pandemic across the U.S. and Canada .

Mark Tritton , President & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond said, "Our homes have become even more central to our lives during this crisis, yet we know that for many people that sense of home has been affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. We're doing what we can to bring home everywhere, creating comfort and providing essential support to communities suffering in the face of this pandemic. So, whether it's fresh sheets, pillows and towels for people in the hospital or nursing care, food and home items for those in need, or toys or essential infant supplies for children, we will do what we can to make it easy to feel at home for those most in need at this time."

The 'Bringing Home Everywhere' program is being launched in partnership with Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving. It will leverage the unique range of home, baby & infant, health & personal care, and food & beverage products across the Company's retail banners to provide essential items to some of the 90,000 charities in Good360's network.

"We know our loyal associates and customers are already doing what they can to support their local communities – and they can join our effort to Bring Home Everywhere by supporting the program and Good360 on our website," added Tritton.

Matt Connelly , CEO of Good360: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Bringing Home Everywhere program with our longstanding partner, Bed Bath & Beyond. Together, we are proud to support our partner charities and those communities impacted by COVID-19 by bringing comfort through home goods."

The program provides donations to communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. A recent Good360 survey found that responding nonprofits need home goods, and that 47% sought bedding in particular.1 The company will deliver essential home goods to those in healthcare or nursing facilities, or communities hardest hit by the economic impact of COVID-19. Since its inception, some examples of donations the Bringing Home Everywhere program has delivered include:

Supporting the New York City ( NYC ) Hospital System in Crisis: As the hospital system hit capacity, supplies of fresh towels were in short supply. The Company's Harbor Linen team donated 3,500 towels to 13 hospitals across NYC's five boroughs for use by patients, hardworking healthcare workers or to sanitize medical equipment.

Helping Families in Need: As the economic impact of COVID-19 hit families across the country, the Company has geared up to send home supplies, infant care items, food and other essential goods to families from its retail concepts, including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Christmas Tree Shops and That! So far, goods have been sent to California , New York , New Jersey , and Washington state , with more destinations in the planning phase.

Finding a Novel Way to Help Safeguard Against Infection: In Canada , baby monitors were donated by buybuy BABY to two Toronto hospitals during the pandemic. The novel approach helped reduce the chance of infection by enabling front line healthcare professionals to communicate with ICU teams and COVID-19 patients.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a longstanding relationship with Good360, dating back to 2001. The Company has collaborated in retail matching programs for nonprofits and distribution of needed goods to communities throughout North America . Over the past four weeks, the Company has donated products to support the Bringing Home Everywhere program including towels, food, toys, and baby products to organizations like NYC Hospitals and nonprofits like World of Giving. As part of the Bringing Home Everywhere program, donations of home essentials will go to frontline healthcare workers, hospitals, and nursing homes, those impacted by financial hardship and at-risk communities.

Donna Geiss , Director of Patient Experience at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi said, "At our hospital in the Bronx , we wrapped the towels in fancy ribbon and included it in gift bags for healthcare workers, who worked overtime to keep up with the need as a result of COVID-19. The staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi loved them and were extremely touched by the donation."

For more information and to donate to the campaign, please visit: www.bedbathandbeyond.com/bringinghomeeverywhere .

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca.

About Good360:

Good360's mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families, and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who, without us, would struggle to find that hope. As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $9 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

1 Internal Good360 April 2020 Survey—based on select nonprofit partners

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-inc-announces-10-million-product-donation-to-help-communities-in-need-due-to-covid-19-301061386.html

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/19/c6266.html