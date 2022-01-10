Bed Bath & Beyond is having a huge home sale — sheets, towels and more are up to 25% off
For many people, the new year means out with the old and in with the new. The concept is obviously applicable to lots of different facets of your life, including the bed and bath linens you use every day. If your sheets used to be white but are now kind of gray, or your towels that were once fluffy are now a bit flat, it’s time for an update.
Fortunately, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a huge sale that makes it easy to replace those daily home essentials. Their popular “Big Bed & Bath Event” is on now, and prices for top-rated sheets, towels and more are up to 25% off. If you only buy new items for your home once a year, this is the time to do it because the discounts are so good. Take a look at the best deals to add to your cart below.
Bedding Deals
Nestwell™ Egyptian Cotton Sateen 625-Thread-Count Queen Sheet Set, $82.50 (Orig. $150)
Bee & Willow™ Home Cotton Knit Full/Queen Blanket, $33.75 (Orig. $45)
Simply Essential™ Jersey Queen Sheet Set, $26.25 (Orig. $35)
Studio 3B™ Solid 825-Thread-Count Queen Sheet Set, $60 (Orig. $90)
UGG® Devon Faux Sherpa 3-Piece Reversible Full/Queen Comforter Set, $104.99 (Orig. $119.99)
eLuxurySupply® Dimpled Waterproof Queen Mattress Protector, $31.49 (Orig. $34.99)
Brookstone® BioSense™ Tencel® Lyocell Twin Down Alternative Comforter, $104.99 (Orig. $149.99)
Nestwell™ Cashmere Bed Socks, $15 (Orig. $20)
4-Earth™ Body Pillow, $23.99 (Orig. $29.99)
Bath Deals
Nestwell™ Hygro Solid Bath Towel, $9 (Orig. $12)
MPS Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $63.74 (Orig. $74.99)
Haven™ Pebble 21″ x 34″ Bath Rug, $15 (Orig. $20)
Studio 3B™ Mercer Over-the-Toilet Space Saver, $75 (Orig. $100)
Linum Home Textiles Large/X-Large Turkish Cotton Terry Unisex Bathrobe, $59.49 (Orig. $69.99)
Haven™ Organic Cotton Terry Bath Towel, $13.50 (Orig. $17)
Nestwell™ Ultimate Soft 21″ x 34″ Bath Rug, $18.75 (Orig. $25)
Sharper Image® LED Fogless Shower Mirror & Speaker, $112.49 (Orig. $149.99)
Studio 3B™ Fluted Lotion Pump Dispenser, $11.25 (Orig. $15)
