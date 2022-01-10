Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For many people, the new year means out with the old and in with the new. The concept is obviously applicable to lots of different facets of your life, including the bed and bath linens you use every day. If your sheets used to be white but are now kind of gray, or your towels that were once fluffy are now a bit flat, it’s time for an update.

Fortunately, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a huge sale that makes it easy to replace those daily home essentials. Their popular “Big Bed & Bath Event” is on now, and prices for top-rated sheets, towels and more are up to 25% off. If you only buy new items for your home once a year, this is the time to do it because the discounts are so good. Take a look at the best deals to add to your cart below.

Bedding Deals

Bath Deals

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Story continues

If you liked this story, check out this throw blanket that Kourtney Kardashian loves.

The post Bed Bath & Beyond is having a huge home sale — sheets, towels and more are up to 25% off appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

I live in a tiny NYC studio apartment— here’s everything I use to work out at home

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Nike on an exclusive workout to tone your glutes

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum is 'miles ahead' of the Roomba — and it's $200 off on Amazon

FYI, Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of UGG boots on sale for under $100 right now