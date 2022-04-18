Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pots, pans and appliances — oh my! Actually, oh yes, because it’s all on sale during the Beyond Cooking Event at Bed Bath & Beyond. The sale offers up to 20% off cooking items starting Monday, April 4 through Monday, April 18.

If you want to make some upgrades to your kitchen or you’re trying to cook more at home, you don’t want to miss these deals. You can save a lot!

Here are some of the highlights:

One standout includes the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer — you can get it for $50 off. Get one for all of your summer parties to make crispy wings, tender pulled pork, crunchy veggies and more.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

You can save even more on most items if you’re a Beyond+ member. The membership costs $29 per year and includes free shipping on all online orders, plus 20% off your entire order every single time.

Take a look below at more top items marked down during the Beyond Cooking Event. Maybe you’ll get inspired to finally get rid of your stained cookware, buy a professional-grade set of knives or even try a new recipe.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Need a new set of nonstick pans? T-fal’s are pretty durable, and you can’t beat a set of three frying pans for only $20.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

NutriBullet has a reputation for powerful appliances, and this blender is just that. It also comes with two to-go cups for taking smoothies to the gym or on your morning commute.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Bake and roast your favorite recipes this spring in new glass baking dishes. These containers are obviously oven-safe, but they’re also microwave, freezer and dishwasher-safe, so you could use them to store and reheat leftovers as well.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Use this small cast iron griddle to sear, brown and grill food. You can even use it for cooking veggies and small items on your outdoor grill. Plus, it’s pretty enough to serve your finished meal on.

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

This coffee machine does it all! It brews K-cups and ground coffee, plus it makes espresso. You can brew everything from a 6-ounce cup to a full 12-cup carafe. And it has a foldable arm for frothing milk to make cappuccinos, lattes and more. It also has a special water setting for dispensing hot or boiled water to make tea, oatmeal and more.

