Becoming Billie: How Andra Day found the soul (and voice) of Lady Day

David Canfield
·4 min read

Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures/Hulu

How do you recreate the voice of one of the greatest singers ever? For her transformation into jazz legend Billie Holiday, Andra Day threw out the rule book. She started smoking cigarettes. She glugged "cold water and gin." She yelled and screamed all the time, leaving her vocal cords no time to rest. "The gravel and the grit in [Holiday's] voice is so much a part of her character," she explains. "Anything I'd do to take care of my voice as a singer, I did the opposite." It's one thing to commit to such a regimen as a seasoned actor; it's another entirely if you're a Grammy-nominated artist stepping into her first acting role. The experience changed her. "There's still some residual Billie," Day says with a throaty laugh. "Parts of her will always be with me."

Starring debuts rarely come this big, and Day didn't entertain the opportunity at first. ("Hell no" was her initial reaction.) Director Lee Daniels (Empire) didn't see her in the movie either. Their managers thought they'd click, though, and persuaded them to get together. "We sat in the meeting like, 'Why are we here?'" Day recalls. "'I don't think you're going to be good.' 'I don't think I'm going to be good!'" But they connected, particularly over Daniels' vision to move beyond previous depictions of Holiday and focus on the federal government's effort to censor and frame her — hence the title, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. An avowed Holiday fan compelled by the bold approach, Day auditioned a little more than three years ago and quickly got the part.

Adapted from a section of Johann Hari's 2015 drug-criminalization book Chasing the Scream, the film is no ordinary biopic. Daniels and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks (F---ing A) have crafted a pointed, nuanced portrait of a magnetic presence whose light couldn't be dimmed — to fans, to friends, to history — even as addiction struggles mounted and powerful forces worked relentlessly to silence her.

It's a significant cultural reframing that would weigh heavily on any actor. For Day, best known for her multiplatinum-selling 2015 single "Rise Up," no element of character building was minor. She researched "every book, every interview, every song," picking up on the tiniest of details, from Holiday's talent for topic swerving ("She'll go from talking about a crazy story about discrimination to being like, 'You know, Lester just loved my mother's cooking!'") to her laugh — "a pinging, [like] it'd come back and hit against something." Getting it all right required years of intensive preparation — also "a lot of self-maiming" — though Day's turn as the blues singer doesn't quite show that. There's an effortless kind of melody to the performance (which was just nominated for a Golden Globe); it's deceptively precise, more interested in the human than the icon.

Still, the screen novice had to navigate an unfamiliar process. She vividly recalls the first time, after 18 or so months of buildup, she actually performed as Lady Day for the camera. The scene: a sold-out Carnegie Hall concert. The number: "Ain't Nobody's Business if I Do." She sang her heart out. The crowd (and crew) roared. She'd done it. And then she had to do it again. "We did it, like, 800 million times," Day deadpans. "As a singer you're used to: You get on stage, you perform, and everybody's like, 'Yay!' It was all a lesson for me."

Not just technically. The film's most pivotal scenes tasked Day with the song "Strange Fruit," whose lyrics unflinchingly describe a lynching. It's a window into the movie's central conflict (the government tried to stop Holiday from singing it), as well as its subject's soul. "Performing it was traumatic and healing at the same time," Day says. "I'm a Black woman living in America, and that has its own set of traumas. [And] a lynching is a horrific, horrific sight. It is very much in the fabric of American culture."

Day gained clarity from facing that reality head-on. But this all being so new, she struggled to shake it off. She watched her costars — including Trevante Rhodes as her charming suitor and Natasha Lyonne as her secret lover — in awe. "They have that muscle that allows them to come out and then to drop back in as if they were never out of it," she explains. "[For me], coming off set felt impossible." So much so that she sometimes can't imagine doing anything like it again. But regardless of what she does on screen next, Day calls the movie one of the greatest experiences of her life — and Billie Holiday one of its greatest gifts. "I really love her," Day says. "I loved having her in me. And I loved being in her."

The United States vs. Billie Holiday begins streaming on Hulu this Friday.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Dubois lifts Jets to OT win over Canucks with big return from injury

    After missing four games with a muscle injury, the 22-year-old forward returned with a vengeance Sunday, tallying two goals -- including the overtime winner -- and an assist.

  • Brady Tkachuk scores OT winner as Senators defeat Canadiens

    Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa Sunday night.

  • Deion Sanders says he was robbed during first game as Jackson St. head coach

    Sanders put Jackson State security on blast and accused a source in reports that the ordeal was a miscommunication of "lying."

  • Best photos from NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe weekend

    The 'NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe' series brought about some stunning visuals.

  • Tiger Woods unsure about playing Masters in April: 'I gotta get there first'

    After another back procedure, Woods is unsure of his ability to play at the Masters in April.

  • JJ Redick whistled for bizarre ejection during Pelicans' record comeback win over Celtics

    Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.

  • Fred VanVleet believes he should be an All-Star

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was asked whether or not he should be an All-Star ahead of the Eastern Conference reserves being announced on Tuesday.

  • Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

    James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night.

  • Nats' Strasburg: 'Numbness in my whole hand' led to surgery

    The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday.

  • Pastrnak has hat trick, Bruins rout Flyers 7-3 in Lake Tahoe

    David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

  • Megan Rapinoe invokes Russell Westbrook to celebrate vs. Brazil

    Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Crystal Dunn says USWNT ready to 'move into next phase' after not kneeling for anthem

    Crystal Dunn said the team is 'ready to move past the protesting phase' of kneeling during the anthem.

  • Jordan Morris tears left ACL, 3 years after tearing right

    SWANSEA, Wales — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders. Morris tore his left ACL on Sunday during Swansea’s 4-1 loss at Huddersfield. Swansea said Monday he will miss the rest of the English season, and the injury appears likely to sideline him from at least the first eight U.S. World Cup qualifiers, which start in September. There are three additional qualifiers in both January and March 2022. “It’s significant ligament damage,” Swansea coach Steve Cooper said Monday. “Everything we hoped it wasn’t, unfortunately it is. It’s the end of his season for us, and a long road back to recovery. It’s very cruel.” A description of the incident on Swansea’s website said Morris “landed awkwardly after treading on the ball as he controlled a lofted pass.” The 26-year-old was loaned by Seattle to Swansea in January for the rest of the English season. Morris missed a year of action after tearing his right ACL during Seattle's CONCACAF Champions League match at El Salvador's Santa Tecla on Feb. 22, 2018. His next competitive match was the Sounders' MLS opener against Cincinnati on March 2, 2019. Morris has 10 goals in 39 international appearances. He won the 2015 Hermann Trophy as the top player in college soccer while at Stanford. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Timberwolves fire Ryan Saunders, hire Chris Finch as coach

    Chris Finch is the new coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced Monday after dismissing Ryan Saunders the previous night. Saunders was fired Sunday after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. The team quickly hired Finch, who was in his first season as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. “Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond.” At 7-24, Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season and already is 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference post-season. The Timberwolves next play on Tuesday, visiting Milwaukee. “We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” Rosas said. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.” It had been a wildly disappointing season for the Timberwolves, who started 2-0 and haven’t had much to savour since. Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's best player, dislocated his left wrist in the season’s second game and missed six games — then returned and missed 13 more after being diagnosed with COVID-19. D’Angelo Russell, the other key piece for the Timberwolves, had surgery last week on his left knee and may be out until April. There was no sign that the Timberwolves had stopped playing for Saunders; they were down by 21 points in the third quarter at New York earlier Sunday, then took the lead in the final minutes before falling 103-99. “Unfortunately we ran out of time,” Saunders said after that loss. He was talking about the game. Before long, that sentence had a very different meaning. Finch has history with Rosas, as they both worked together with the Houston Rockets. He coached the team's affiliate in what is now called the G League, winning a championship with Rio Grande Valley, then became a Rockets assistant. He went on to have assistant jobs in Denver and New Orleans and was hired by the Raptors in November. “I look forward to working hand and hand with Gersson to build and lead a team that Timberwolves fans will be proud of," Rosas said. “We have excellent pieces in place and I can’t wait to get to work.” Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Flip Saunders died in 2015. Dismissing Saunders was the first coaching change in the league since this season began. There were nine coaches in new jobs entering this season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • WWE's Big E launches project aimed at teaching kids Black history

    Aimed at a younger generation of Americans, Ewen envisions “Our Heroes Rock” as a tool to augment what children have traditionally learned in school.

  • James Harden on continuing to help Houston

    The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke about his efforts to help the state of Texas as they continue to deal with the fallout from devastating winter storms.

  • James Harden working with Houston mayor to provide storm aid to city he still calls home

    James Harden may have been traded from the Rockets to the Nets, but he still calls Houston home.

  • The Rush: Coming 2 America cast on Prince’s hoops skills, the Knicks, boxing and more

    The Rush: Coming 2 America cast on Prince’s hoops skills, the Knicks, boxing and more

  • Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments

    Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized late Sunday night for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances. Mather’s comments came in a speech to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5 and were posted online over the weekend. “I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behaviour, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment,” Mather’s statement said. “My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.” Mather continued, saying he’d been on the phone most of the day Sunday apologizing after the video was posted to YouTube and quickly drew attention on social media. The Mariners are expected to release a statement Monday. “I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization,” Mather said. The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners' organizational situation going into the 2021 season — many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public. Mather addressed the team’s payroll and watching the financial bottom line. He said he believed top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert likely will not start the season with the team as a way to manipulate their major league service time and keep them under club control longer. Mather said the club attempted to sign Kelenic to a long-term contract and was rebuffed in its efforts. “Jarred Kelenic, we’ve been talking about him for a year and a half now, he will be in left field in April,” Mather said. “He’s a 21-year-old player who is quite confident. We offered him a long-term deal — a six-year deal for substantial money with options to go farther. After pondering it for several days and talking to the union, he has turned us down. And in his words, he’s going to bet on himself. He thinks after six years he’s going to be such a star player that the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-year options will be undervalued. He might be right. We offered, and he turned us down.” Mather also commented on another top prospect, Julio Rodriguez. “Julio Rodriguez has got a personality bigger than all of you combined,” Mather said. “He is loud. His English is not tremendous. Everybody says he’ll be here in 2021. He won’t be here till 2022 or 2023. A fantastic kid.” Mather said longtime third baseman Kyle Seager would be a future Mariners Hall of Famer but also was “overpaid.” Seager is in the final year of his contract with the Mariners and will be Seattle's highest-paid player at $18 million. His contract includes a club option for 2022. And Mather made disparaging comments about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who recently rejoined the team as a special assignment coach. “Wonderful human being — his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout/interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training,” Mather said. “And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma ‘X,’ but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better. His English got better when we told him that.” Mather has been with the Mariners since 1996. He was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press