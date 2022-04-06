‘Become the Label’: A New Approach to the Music Industry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / The relationship between labels and artists has always had the potential to be a little predatory. Labels exist for one purpose, which is turning art into a product and marketing it to the public, no matter what effect that might have on the artist.

Today, however, musicians are slowly turning away from the perennial belief that being signed by a label validates your work. MPR Global's J.R. McKee is one industry professional using his knowledge to help artists on the journey toward independence.

A deep dive into music history will present you with numerous examples of the effect of marketing on artists. Early superhit rock and roll song "Hound Dog" stayed at the top of the charts for 11 weeks, essentially creating a career for its iconic performer and earning him millions- but it was originally written and performed by someone else, who only made hundreds from the song. So why did one musician make a killing on a song that someone else wrote? The answer: record labels and marketing.

This scenario is far from unique. Stories about artists feuding with labels have been circulating since the 1950s, and they continue today, with artists being forced to re-record their own catalogs to legally own their own music. So why do artists still stand for it?

In the past, labels' ability to create, promote and distribute music was necessary for artists hoping to build a career. Before the internet, self-promotion was much more difficult, if not entirely impossible; the same is definitely true for manufacturing. But in the age of social media, it might be time for artists to reconsider those relationships.

When streaming and social media didn't exist, it would have been next-to-impossible for an independent artist, like one of MPR Global's most notable clients, to release a song "Hrs & Hrs" that not only reached the Billboard charts but stayed there for months. As the only independent artist on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, this client is a case study for the strategies employed by MPR Global.

How do you get to the top of the charts? Focus, motivation, and determination have always been important ingredients in the recipe for success, but today companies like MPR Global (spearheaded by President Drew De Leon and Head of Content Jasmine Elizabeth) take it a step further, treating artist relationships more like partnerships. They provide insight (they have plenty to go around; CEO and Streaming Executive J.R. McKee has been in the industry for nearly two decades) while allowing artists to maintain ownership of their work.

While working with MPR, artists receive all of the revenue they generate through performances and the lion's share of earnings from record sales and streams- all while controlling their own brand and image, allowing for authenticity, experimentation, and innovation. Streaming Executive is a title McKee coined to emphasize that the streaming business is a separate entity, distinct from the music business; it's a sign of the times and a suitable representation of the direction in which the industry is shifting.

Clients who decide to work with MPR Global are making an informed choice; many of them have been around the industry, giving them the opportunity to see how things work. One of MPR Global's current clients- the voice behind #1 R&B record "Hrs & Hrs"- got the momentum to take the next step thanks to her talent and industry connections, plus MPR Global and J.R. McKee's insight. As a result of this recent success, this artist can now harness Def Jam's global influence (thanks to a brand-new deal) and MPR Global's innovative marketing, all while maintaining full ownership of her masters.

She's not the only one, either. A number of high-profile musicians in the industry have made the choice to control their own images and retain ownership of their music by working independently.

McKee states: "I believe we're in a space where artists can sustain themselves without being tied to a major label… if you want to make money in this business, you have to become the label."

If there's one takeaway for young artists to leave with, it's this: "that's the way it's always been done" is pretty much never a great reason for doing something. Developing focus, drive, and most of all, strategy will create a roadmap to reach the level of success you're dreaming of while retaining your artistic integrity.

