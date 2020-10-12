How to become an Amazon Prime member

(Disclaimer: This copy was originally pubbed on 27 September 2019. It is being repubbed today since the Amazon Great Indian Festival is about to kick off on 17 October but if you are a prime member, you can get access on 16 October)

There are several advantages when it comes to becoming an Amazon Prime Member, for starters, you will get early access to Amazon shopping deals but also get Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. Shopping on Amazon will also include free delivery also.

The subscription of this membership is Rs 129 for a month and Rs 999 for a yearly subscription plan.

You do have the option of trying this prime membership for free for 30 days and then decide if you want to pay and stay in it for a longer period of time.

Well, if you want to become an Amazon Prime member here are the quick simple steps that are just what you need.

