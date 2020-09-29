'Becky' actor Lulu Wilson reveals the film that really scared her (exclusive)

Lulu Wilson is already a horror veteran at the age of just 14, but it’s the Johnny Depp-starring 1990s classic Edward Scissorhands that really scares her.

Wilson has terrified audiences in films like Ouija: Origin of Evil and Annabelle: Creation, as well as Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House.

She made her horror debut at the age of eight in Scott Derrickson’s Deliver Us from Evil, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to scary cinema.

“I have two older sisters, who tended to show me things too young,” Wilson told Yahoo Movies UK while promoting her new movie Becky.

“My older sister was babysitting me and she showed me Edward Scissorhands, which isn’t a terrifying movie, but I was so young and scarred for life.

“That and Gremlins, which is so random because now I’m totally desensitised to everything.

Johnny Depp on the set of 'Edward Scissorhands'. (Photo by 20th Century Fox Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

“But I called him Paper Scissorhands and I was scared that he was living in my parents’ bathroom and it was a whole thing.”

In Becky, helmed by Bushwick directing duo Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, Wilson plays the title character as she fights off a group of neo-Nazis who have invaded her home and taken family members hostage.

They’re led by the brutal Dominick, played by Kevin James in a very against-type dark performance, who is prepared to kill just about anybody in order to find a key he believes to be hidden in the home.

Read the full interview with Lulu Wilson below, in which we discuss her horror history, her return to work in a pandemic world and making a scary movie with Paul Blart: Mall Cop...

Watch the trailer for Becky:

Yahoo Movies UK: I was trying to think of an intelligent first question, but really I just want to ask whether you got to keep that fox hat?

Lulu Wilson: I did! Usually I have to beg for props and be like “please, please, this would mean so much to me”, but I have it all in a little room at home. I have like a puppet version of Diego [one of the dog characters], I have those awesome sunglasses that I wear while I’m being angsty in the car and I have the fox hat.

Obviously, this is a grim and violent movie for much of its running time. Was that fun, or was it difficult to do?

I was really nervous because I thought it was going to be difficult. But running was the only action part that I didn’t really enjoy, because running is not my thing. My first day was a really big action scene. It was stabbing Kevin James’s eye out, which was a really great way to sort of throw myself into it. I was incredibly nervous but, after that, I realised this was really fun and interesting.

I ask that question to a lot of people and directors tend to say it’s really fun, but actors say it’s awful being covered in fake blood and stuff.

The blood is a little gross. It’s kind of sticky and like, eugh, but it’s worth it.

Lulu Wilson in 'Becky'. (Credit: Vertigo Releasing)

Horror and darker material like this is what you’ve done a lot in your career so far. What makes you gravitate towards that kind of material?

Gee, I don’t know. It’s really fun, obviously. I know that I’m really interested in watching horror myself and action and gore and things like that. So I think it’s really fun working with like-minded people and experiencing that feeling of knowing that everybody filming it and working on it loves what they’re doing. It’s just a great experience.

