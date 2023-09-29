Becky Hill says ambition for world domination comes from desire to support her family

Becky Hill (David Parry/PA Wire)

Singer Becky Hill has said her drive for success stems from wanting to financially support her family – and “being f***ing useless at anything else.”

Hill shot to fame on The Voice over a decade ago, reaching the semi-finals while being coached by Jesse J.

She is the only contestant to have scored a number-one hit off the back of the show – getting to the top of the charts in 2014 with her track Geko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens.

Since then, the star has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business including David Guetta, MNEK, Ella Henderson and Joel Corry. She signed with Polydor in 2017, releasing her debut album Get To Know two years later.

Hill has played Glastonbury and won two BRIT Awards – for Best Dance Act – in 2022 and 2023.

Speaking about her work ethic, Hill, 29, said: “I am f***ing useless at anything else, so I would probably not have another job other than this.

“But [also] my parents and family have been so supportive, and they have raised me without a lot of money and I would love to be able to help my family really stand on their own two feet and be self-sufficient and not have the money worries they used to have when I was a kid.”

Hill, who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend and events planner Charlie Gardner in 2022, added: “And also providing for my future family and giving my husband and future kids a good life.”

The singer recently revealed the couple had postponed any wedding plans so she can focus on her career, with Hill telling the Standard she was aiming for “world domination” before settling down.

“I am going to go for it,” she said. “I am 30 next year so I want to try and get around the world as much as possible before I start getting married and having potential babies. And having a real life like other people.”

Despite The Voice giving Hill her break in the music industry, the singer was keen to distance herself from the show - saying she found it “crazy” that she was still asked about the talent contest that launched her career.

“What I think is crazy is that I am 11 years off that show,” she said. “And what is crazy for me is that I have had a number one, I have had an album, I have had shows, I have done Glastonbury. And I still get asked about it.”

The star said she felt other pop stars who began in other reality shows weren’t asked about their humble beginnings in the same way she is

Hill said: “What I think is really interesting about it is I don’t see anyone asking Harry Styles how X Factor was. But yet, this is still a question that I get asked about nowadays. Something that I was a part of over ten years ago. I still get shocked that people remember I was on it.

“And yet, as a fully grown woman with accolades behind me… I am a double Brit Award winner… I still get asked about a talent show I was on 10, 11 years ago.”

Hill was speaking to the Standard at the Hilton Secret Socials event, which offers money-can’t-buy experiences for Hilton Honors members.

She said about the event: “It was a secret gig at the Hilton for the app members. It was on the rooftop - Canopy by Hilton London City - and yeah no one knew I was coming so it was really nice to see everyone’s faces change when I stepped out the back. It was an intimate gig, a couple of hundred people or less. So it was really nice to be a part of that night.”

More information can be found here.