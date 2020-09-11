Becky Hammon is not the only woman NBA teams should be interviewing for coaching vacancies

The Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash to helm their championship pursuit with no prior coaching experience beyond serving as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors raised questions about the NBA’s hiring practices. When asked on Wednesday about his path to the position by comparison to his Black coaching colleagues, the two-time MVP conceded, “I have benefited from white privilege,” and, “I did skip the line,” while adding, “I’m not sure that this is an example that materially fits that conversation.”

Nash has also benefited from male privilege, and his hiring certainly fits that description.

Like Nash, San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon retired from her playing career as one of the game’s greatest point guards — a six-time WNBA All-Star who ranks among the league’s all-time scoring and assist leaders. Only she has been toiling and rising in the NBA coaching ranks for the past six seasons.

In 2017, commissioner Adam Silver said, “There definitely will” be a female head coach in the NBA, “and I think it is on me to sort of ensure that it happens sooner rather than later.” He said in 2018, “We are very focused on a woman being a head coach in our league. I am very confident it is going to happen at some point.” And Silver said last year the NBA’s goal is to fill half the league’s coaching positions with women.

In those three years, Hammon was the only female to interview for one of the NBA’s 22 head-coaching openings, joining a list of at least eight male candidates who lost out on the Milwaukee Bucks job to Mike Budenholzer in 2018. He was reportedly their top target all along. Fellow former Spurs assistant Ettore Messina was the other finalist. Hammon will get her second interview this offseason, with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, along with retread Dave Joerger and 12 other men.

Interviews serve a purpose beyond the actual hire. They raise the profile of potential candidates league-wide and prepare them for expectations the next time an opportunity arises. In other words, each interview increases the likelihood that someone will both get another shot at and ultimately land a head-coaching gig.

That two years will have passed between Hammon’s interviews illustrates just how slow this process is moving for women. And she is not the only woman whose résumé warrants serious consideration. Here are six of the most qualified female coaching candidates (among many) with whom the five NBA teams still searching for head coaches could request an interview, three years after Silver began addressing the issue.

View photos Becky Hammon is among countless San Antonio Spurs assistants under Gregg Popovich deserving of a head-coaching gig. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) More

Becky Hammon

We have covered Hammon’s legendary playing career, experience enough to earn current coaches Nash, Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers their first head positions. She first sat in on Spurs practices in 2013, when she was recovering from an ACL tear during her final years as point guard of the San Antonio Stars. A year later, she became the NBA’s first full-time female assistant when Gregg Popovich named her to his staff — a role that has produced at least a dozen other head-coaching hires across the league in two-plus decades.

Over the past six years, Hammon has risen to the lead assistant spot on the bench of one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. During that span, she also coached the Spurs to a summer league title in 2015.

As Pau Gasol wrote in a thoughtful Players’ Tribune essay on this subject in 2018, “I’ve played with some of the best players of this generation, and I’ve played under two of the sharpest minds in the history of sports, in Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich. And I’m telling you: Becky Hammon can coach. I’m not saying she can coach pretty well. I’m not saying she can coach enough to get by. I’m not saying she can coach almost at the level of the NBA’s male coaches. I’m saying: Becky Hammon can coach NBA basketball. Period.”

