Becky G's fiancé Sebastian Lletget apologizes for 'hurting' and 'disrespecting' her amid cheating rumors

Sebastian Lletget, left, is opening up about his relationship with fiancée Becky G following cheating rumors brought against him.

Becky G’s fiancé Sebastian Lletget is coming clean.

Lletget, a midfielder for the professional soccer club FC Dallas, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday in response to accusations of cheating on his longtime partner, singer Becky G. Social media posts circulated online last week alleging the soccer player's infidelity.

“When I reflect on the past seven years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal and professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love and support of Becky by my side,” Lletget wrote. “Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot.”

Lletget said that while the alleged extortion plot has become “a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth,” the incident has been a “wake-up call” for the 30-year-old.

Narcissist, gaslighting, love bombing: A guide to all the buzzwords around narcissism

'Vanderpump Rules' cheating scandal: What Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix have said

“I can’t keep running from my demons,” Lletget wrote, adding that he’s been struggling with “personal trauma and acute anxiety.” “I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Becky G’s representatives for comment.

Lletget also revealed in the post that he’s committed himself to “a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.” He dedicated the final part of his statement as an apology to Becky G.

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," Lletget wrote. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Story continues

The couple, who began dating in 2016, announced their engagement in December with a trio of candid photos from when Lletget proposed. Earlier this month, Lletget gushed ab his bride-to-be in an Instagram post on Becky’s 26th birthday.

“What a journey it's been for you,” Lletget wrote. “I pray you continue to grow and flourish as a person, artist, daughter and my partner in all this. You're just the best. No other way to say it.”

'I really found my voice': Becky G shares advice to artists, importance of singing in Spanish

Women like Becky G, Karol G, Natti Natasha and Anittaare transforming reggaeton. Here's how.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Becky G's fiancé Sebastian Lletget apologizes amid cheating rumors