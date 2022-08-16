Brooklyn Beckham reveals favorite food to cook for wife Nicola Peltz, dedicates 70 tattoos to her

Charles Trepany and Angie Orellana Hernandez, USA TODAY
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES — Becky G is no stranger to making hit records, both in Spanish and in English.

But the 25-year-old pop star says it's when she sings in Spanish that she feels like she's fully embracing her voice as an artist.

"What's been really exciting about music is it's not limited to language anymore," she told USA TODAY while walking the red carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood Thursday night. "Although I really found my voice and feel probably the most confident I've ever felt as an artist singing Spanish music, I'm proud that Spanish music has really gone global."

The singer was one of four honorees at the event, which highlighted people under the age of 25 making an impact on the entertainment industry. Other honorees included photographer turned chef Brooklyn Beckham, Angus Cloud of "Euphoria" and Halle Bailey, who will star as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Becky G was among the honorees at Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood celebration.
For Becky G, singing in Spanish isn't just about making listeners feel something — though that's definitely part of it. It's also a way to honor her grandparents, who immigrated from Mexico to the United States.

"They're my why. They're a huge reason why I am where I am today," she said. "I wouldn't be here without them."

Halle Bailey shares first glimpse as Ariel in live-action 'Little Mermaid': See the photo

When asked what the music industry needs more of right now, the bubbly singer paused before giving a thoughtful answer.

"More than anything, I just want people to really be there for themselves," she said. "We have gotten so caught up with this pressure and how quickly people consume things, and it's just like, more, more, more, more, and it's never enough. You don't have to be a pop star to relate to 'I'm so behind. This is not enough. I've gotta do more.'

"And it's like, really, no. We're here now. We're sharing this moment, and that's beautiful. Really being here for our now and not being so caught up in our past and not thinking too much about the future is something that we need more of."

Brooklyn Beckham says 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to his wife

For some people, showing love means cooking homemade meals.

This is also true for Beckham, who says he loves to make his wife Nicola Peltz's favorite food, angel hair pasta.

But another way the chef shows his affection is by surprising his wife of five months with new ink. Speaking to USA TODAY on the red carpet, Beckham estimated that, of the 100 tattoos on his body, about 70 are dedicated to his wife.

Brooklyn Beckham, David, Victoria Beckham's son, marries Nicola Peltz: See photos from lavish wedding

These include his wife's name, located on his neck, as well as the word "married" on the side of this left hand.

“I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not?’ " Beckham said of the inspiration for his "married" tat. "It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?"

When Beckham surprised his wife with the new ink, he said she "got tears in her eyes."

"She always cries when I get her another tattoo," he said. "I always love to surprise her with new ink."

Becky G, Angus Cloud and Halle Bailey partied at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.
Angus Cloud jams with DJ, Halle Bailey dances with DDG

Inside the event, guests were treated to an open bar serving margaritas and dragonfruit mules, as well as to a video game station, where they competed to raise money for various charities and organizations.

A team led by “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Joshua Bassett, who competed on behalf of Planned Parenthood, won the video game competition.

Coach goes grunge for NYFW show with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud

After a brief speech by TikToker and host Chris Olsen, stars let loose, drinking and dancing – but often still within the view of watchful publicists. Bailey, who brought along her family, grooved with rapper DDG, while Angus Cloud posed for pictures with the DJ. At one point, the “Euphoria” star even got his hands on a shining disco ball.

Some stars skipped the red carpet but quietly slipped into the party. YouTuber David Dobrik, who wore an inconspicuous white and red baseball cap, was one such guest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brooklyn Beckham shares tattoo inspo, Becky G talks singing in Spanish

