Becky G Says It's 'Important' to 'Keep Learning' in A Tiny Audience Season 3 Trailer — Watch!

A Tiny Audience is back for its third installment — and it's going to feature some of your favorites in Latin music!

In the trailer for season three of A Tiny Audience, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday, a fresh set of Latin music stars are pulling the curtain back.

In the clip, Latina queens like Becky G, Danna Paola and Jessie Reyez are seen along with reggaeton stars like Zion y Lennox, Guaynaa and Jay Wheeler.

Other appearances include stars like Robin Thicke, Leslie Grace, Carla Morrison, Aleks Syntek, La India, Manuel Medrano, Mike Bahía, Ximena Sariñana, Jon Secada and Justin Quiles.

A Tiny Audience, which premieres on HBO, features intimate, acoustic performances in a studio by the chart-topping musicians. The stars will also share personal stories and become vulnerable as they open up about their mental health.

In the trailer, Becky G, 25, who began her career at nine years old, shares a piece of advice with the crowd.

"The most important thing is to continue learning," she says. "'Cause if you're not learning anymore, you're not gonna keep going."

She then proceeds to sing a stripped-down version of her hit song "Mayores."

Meanwhile, Bahía, who is later joined by Danny Ocean and Lenny Tavárez details the love story behind his single "La Rutina."

"Dreams get tired of hiding, and you will find them somewhere," Bahía says in the clip.

The third season will kick off on April 22 at 9 p.m. ET is available to stream on HBO Max and DIRECTV, where all 16 episodes will immediately become available.

The show is also a place where stars like Thicke, 45, embrace their roots.

"Over the course of my career I've had the privilege to perform in many exciting places alongside many talented people, and the chance to perform on A Tiny Audience in Spanish has definitely been a highlight for me," Thicke said in a press release. "Latin music and Latin culture are so diverse and so beautiful, and the opportunity to celebrate that has been beyond incredible."

Season two featured musicians like former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, Lunay, Carlos Vives and Paulina Rubio.