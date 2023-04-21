Becky G gets emotional with regional Mexican award at Latin AMAs: 'My Mexican blood is everything'

Becky G accepts the song of the year award onstage during the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday. The singer touched on the significance of her Mexican heritage after winning best regional Mexican collaboration during the ceremony.

For Becky G, staying true to her Mexican raízes, or roots, is the greatest prize of all.

The Mexican American songstress had a big night at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, taking home a third of the nine awards she was nominated for, including wins for song of the year and collaboration of the year (both for her Karol G collaboration “Mamiii”).

However, winning best regional Mexican collaboration was the victory that really hit home for the “Chanel” singer, who clinched the award for “Ya Acabó,” a collaboration with regional Mexican group Marca MP. After thanking the band for its support on the “incredible song,” Becky touched on the significance of her Mexican heritage.

Becky G walks red carpet solo at iHeartRadio Music Awards – and wins – amid fiancé cheating rumors

Women like Becky G, Karol G, Natti Natasha and Anittaare transforming reggaeton. Here's how.

“I’ve always talked about how much it means to me to be Latina, but the pride of being Mexican is something else,” Becky said in Spanish. “Throughout my career, I’ve mixed and played with different genres as an artist because there are a lot that inspire me, but being Mexican not only inspires my music."

“More than anything, it inspires the way I work, the way I love, the way I’m with family,” she continued. “My Mexican blood is everything for me.”

Becky G tipped her hat to her Mexican heritage during her set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last week, where she performed with Mexican singers Peso Pluma and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida. The singer is set to perform at the festival again on Friday.

Jesús Ortiz Paz, left, performs with Becky G during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14.

Becky, who began her musical career singing primarily in English, previously opened up to USA TODAY about the role Spanish music has played in shaping her artistry.

"I really found my voice and feel probably the most confident I've ever felt as an artist singing Spanish music,” she said while walking the red carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in August. “I'm proud that Spanish music has really gone global."

Story continues

'I really found my voice': Becky G shares advice to artists, importance of singing in Spanish

Latin American Music Awards:See Pepe Aguilar, his adorable pug Gordo strut the red carpet

Contributing: Charles Trepany and Angie Orellana Hernandez, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Becky G gushes about Mexican heritage at Latin American Music Awards