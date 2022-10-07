Becky Carney, candidate for NC House District 102

Name: Becky Carney

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 77

Campaign website: beckycarney.com

Occupation: Public servant

Education: High school graduate

Have you run for elected office before? Mecklenburg School Board at large, Mecklenburg County Commission at large, NC State House

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: PTO President, League of Women Voters, Community School of the Arts, Council for Children, Anita Stroud Foundation

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Education, healthcare access, economic opportunity, infrastructure. I will continue to work with local officials to address the issues impacting our community.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?





We should expand education across the state, ensure our citizens have access to adequate healthcare, investment in infrastructure to support continued growth. Invest in our citizens when it’s needed.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

The lack of funding for a sound basic education. The continued disinvestment has led to a decline in teacher retention, more strain placed on counties to supplement public education and a decline in our students’ success. We should fund Leandro. Education is the great equalizer.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

I support the autonomy for a woman to make her decisions concerning her healthcare and reproductive rights.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

It is the responsibility of the State Board of Education and local education agencies to determine our curriculum.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.