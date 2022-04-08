The Beckhams’ son is getting married in Palm Beach this weekend. What we know so far

The big day is almost here.

And by big, we mean, really big.

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria, is to be married in Palm Beach on Saturday.

The bride to be is actress Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

The site of the ceremony: The Peltzes’ waterside mega mansion also known as Montsorrel.

The guest list: A bevy of VIPs, including the Beckhams’ longtime friend, Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef was spotted at Miami International Airport Thursday with his entire brood. The British reality star may pop over to downtown Miami to see how his restaurant is coming along; Ramsay is set to open another Hell’s Kitchen later this year.

‘Miami is such a special place’: See Brooklyn Beckham cook Cuban tacos on his new show

We also hear that Eva Longoria; Tom Brady and Gisele; and Mel B will be in attendance. There’s also a good chance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly in from Los Angeles for the occasion, but are having some travel issues, reports The Palm Beach Post. The Beckhams attended the high profile couple’s royal wedding back in 2018.

We have to imagine many of Peltz’s Hollywood friends will be along as well. The 27 year old Westchester, New York native has starred in such movies as “Airbender: The Last Airbender,” “Deck the Halls” and “Transformers: the Age of Extinction” as well as TV’s “ Bates Motel.”

David Beckham’s son did a cooking segment on the ‘Today’ show. People had opinions

The food/drinks: Trucks have been spotted by tabloid paparazzi pulling onto the tony property. Among them: local high end catering company Thierry Isambert, who has done exclusive events for The New World Center and The Bass Museum of Art.

And maybe Brooklyn, 23, will whip up something for the guests himself. The lad has his own Facebook Watch cooking show “Cookin’ with Brooklyn,” and we are so sure Ramsay can give him some pointers.