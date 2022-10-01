The Beckhams Put On A United Front To Support Victoria Beckham At Paris Fashion Week

The Beckham’s put on a united front on Friday to show their support for Victoria Beckham’s first ever Paris Fashion Week show.

The former Spice Girl-turned fashion designer debuted her latest collection in front of husband David Beckham, along with sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

And despite unfounded rumours of a rift between Victoria and her eldest son Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz, the newlyweds were also on the front row.

There was also a nod to Victoria and David’s former habit of wearing (often questionable) outfits with Brooklyn and Nicola rocking up in coordinated ensembles of denim jeans, black tops and boots.

Also sitting in the front row were Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enniful.

Victoria captioned her Instagram post: “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB”.

Brooklyn also shared the post to his Story, writing: “Congratulations mum on a great show”.

Meanwhile, David shared a behind-the-scenes snap on his Instagram Story of Victoria backstage, and congratulated his wife on her latest collection and show.

Victoria Beckham (Photo: David Beckham/Instagram)

“16 years of hard work and we know how much today means to you. We are so proud,” he wrote.

US supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked in the show and other guests included Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and model Poppy Delevingne.

Describing her catwalk show, Victoria wrote: “Bold. Feminine. Delicate. Sexy. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS23.

“It’s about embracing femininity and shifting between soft and hard, structured and fluid.

“Thank you so much to my incredible team and to these incredible VB women!!”

(L-R) David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) (Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty Images)

Nicola recently spoke out about the false stories that there is any bad blood between her and her famous mum-in-law, after she chose to wear a Valentino dress to her wedding earlier this year.

She told Grazia: “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

