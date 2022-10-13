Beckham offers advice and Crouch on the pints – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.
Football
David Beckham had his say.
Peter Crouch was on the pints.
Ladies that laout at lunch 😂 pic.twitter.com/cSp1mL6K7b
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 13, 2022
Liverpool had a big European win.
Noche de @ChampionsLeague ♥️
VAMOS LIVERPOOL 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ToIJ5VcehY
— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) October 12, 2022
A boost for Everton.
Back doing individual work. 💪 pic.twitter.com/MRWkNYakIA
— Everton (@Everton) October 13, 2022
Cricket
Dawid Malan was honoured.
— Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) October 13, 2022
Knee problem for Ian Botham.
Here are the day before, just before, just after & home recovering photos. In & out of @SpireWashington in 24 hours!! Amazing staff, looked after like in a hotel! Note to anyone having a knee replacement do not bang your knee on the food tray after the op 😨😵💫😬 #kneereplacement pic.twitter.com/A94eMoolL2
— BeefyBotham (@BeefyBotham) October 13, 2022
Tennis
Genie Bouchard enjoyed herself.
I had such a great time (besides the injury) – I can’t wait to be back! https://t.co/PjwZOaaQ9g
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) October 13, 2022
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton sent a hug.
🙏🦄 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/AE7AjPBidS
— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 13, 2022
A throwback from Silverstone.
Throwback to Lewis Hamilton's first win on home soil 🏆 #F1 #Silverstone #LewisHamilton #TBT pic.twitter.com/mmQ7chJWVb
— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) October 13, 2022
Paralympics
Move aside Harry Kane, on World Sight Day cyclist Lora Fachie prepared to read tonight’s Bedtime Story in braille!
Getting some practice in ready for when baby Fachie arrives. An incredible opportunity to read tonight‘s bedtime story on CBeebies to celebrate #WorldSightDay. Thanks @RNIB for the opportunity. Tune in at 6:50 pm this evening. https://t.co/AZY2maoMT8
— Lora Fachie MBE (@loraturnham) October 13, 2022