The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding on Saturday.

The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.

David, Romeo and Cruz's Dior look was similar to Brooklyn's as it also consisted of black wool peak lapel tuxedos. However, there were some differences. The soccer athlete and his youngest sons wore Demi-Mesure white cotton classic collar shirts with plastron piqué, black silk bow-ties and black silk cummerbunds. Like Brooklyn, all of their looks also included a pair of black polished leather derbies.

The bride, on the other hand, opted for a gown designed by Valentino‘s Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Check out the Beckham men's Dior wedding attire above.