Beckham family flock to congratulate Victoria after debut Paris Fashion Week show

The Beckham family has heaped praise on Victoria Beckham after her Paris Fashion Week debut.

The former Spice Girls singer, 48, attended the show for her luxury clothing brand donning a black version of a draped green dress worn on the runway by Bella Hadid.

Beckham’s husband and former England footballer, David, said he was “so proud” of his wife and reminded her to “enjoy the moment”.

All of the Beckham siblings – including brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as 11-year-old Harper – joined their parents for the event in the French capital on Friday (30 September).

“PARIS BABY. Today we celebrate YOU @victoriabeckham,” David wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his wife.

“You have worked so hard to get to this moment so enjoy it but remember it’s only the beginning for you & team VB. We are so proud of you.”

The eldest Beckham child, Brooklyn, also congratulated his mother in his Instagram story, reposting her picture of him, his father and siblings, sitting with Vogue bosses Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Brooklyn was joined by his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, for the occasion, despite recent rumours of tensions between her and Victoria.

In her own posts, Beckham said she was “so grateful” to her family and Vogue for “always supporting me”.

She also shared a picture of her daughter Harper alongside model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who both walked the runway for her show.

Describing her catwalk, she wrote: “Bold. Feminine. Delicate. Sexy. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS23.”

“It’s about embracing femininity and shifting between soft and hard, structured and fluid,” she continued.

“Thank you so much to my incredible team and to these incredible VB women!!”