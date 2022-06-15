Beck Media & Marketing Acquires Beaucoup Media And Big Noise PR

Beck Media & Marketing announced a pair of agency acquisitions today: Beaucoup Media, a music-forward Nashville-based agency founded Amber Williams-Wright, and Big Noise PR, a San Francisco-based media-technology boutique led by Bronagh Hanley. The combined companies will operate under the Beck Media banner, effective immediately.

Hanley will serve Beck Media in an advisory role during the transition. Williams-Wright has joined Beck Media as Vice President, based in Nashville. The deals closed earlier this year, and Beck Media says Big Noise clients and staff have already been integrated into the larger operation.

“Today’s dual acquisition announcement is an important milestone in the ongoing transformation of Beck Media,” said CEO and founder Todd Beck. “With the help of our stellar management team, since the start of the year we have reimagined our operating structure to maximize our competitive advantages, ramped up talent acquisition and retention efforts, and sought strategic acquisitions that will help us scale faster in key growth areas. We welcome our new colleagues and clients from Big Noise PR and Beaucoup Media and look forward to many shared successes to come.”

The Beaucoup Media acquisition represents a homecoming for Williams-Wright, as she opened Beck Media’s New York office in 2011 and led it for six years. In 2017, Williams-Wright relocated to Nashville as the Vice President of Communications & Talent Relations for the Country Music Association. In 2019, she launched her firm representing Nashville-based music artists, songwriters, labels, publishing houses as well as other entertainment clients.

Post-acquisition, the combined company has a staff of approximately 40, spanning Los Angeles (its headquarters), San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and New York City.

Beck Media & Marketing provides clients with strategic communications support. In the past 20-plus years, the agency’s clients have included streaming entertainment platforms, television series and producers, venture-backed technology startups and industry trade organizations, among others.

