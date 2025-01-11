Beccles scores 23 as Cornell beats Columbia 94-83

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob Beccles had 23 points in Cornell's 94-83 victory against Columbia on Saturday.

Beccles went 8 of 9 from the field (5 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Big Red (9-5, 1-0 Ivy League). Cooper Noard scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 (6 for 8 from 3-point range). AK Okereke finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kenny Noland led the way for the Lions (11-3, 0-1) with 19 points and six assists. Columbia also got 18 points and four assists from Avery Brown. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa also recorded 15 points, six assists and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Cornell visits Pennsylvania and Columbia plays Yale at home.

