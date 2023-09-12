Bebe Rexha Says She's 'Anxious AF' and May Not Attend 2023 VMAs: 'I'm Not Feeling So Confident'

The pop singer opened up about her anxiety and body positivity in a TikTok shared on Monday

Mike Marsland/WireImage Bebe Rexha in May 2023

Bebe Rexha, who is among the scheduled presenters and nominees at the 2023 MTV VMAs, is opening about feeling anxious ahead of the award show.

The pop singer, 34, shared a TikTok on Monday saying she wasn’t sure if she would attend the Tuesday night Video Music Awards because she was feeling “anxious AF.”

“I don’t know if I am going tomorrow,” the performer said in the video. “I do have an outfit. It is cute. And I do want to wear my dress and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me.”

The singer, who is nominated for best collaboration for her song with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue),” explained that she was “not feeling so confident” ahead of the event.

“I want to start off by saying that I am very grateful and blessed to be able to be invited to these award shows, to be able to do what I love,” she began the TikTok. “I know that the criticism comes with the territory, so I am all good with that. I mean, sometimes it does get to me, I am human.”

She continued, “I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God I love how you’re all about body positivity and confidence.’ Let me tell you: Right now, I’m not feeling so confident.”

“I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and I guess people talking about my weight, because I’m not really loving myself right now. I am not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am,” the “I’m Good” singer said.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Bebe Rexha in April 2023

She explained that she wanted to share this message because “everybody has these days and nobody feels perfect,” and even asked her fans for “motivational tips or tricks.”

“Maybe you’ll see me on the red carpet tomorrow,” the “Meant to Be” artist concluded.

Rexha shared earlier this year that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, of which weight gain is one of the main side effects.

The recording artist has also spoken candidly about how it’s affected her. In a May appearance on the The Jennifer Hudson Show, she called the experience “tough” and talked about how it's felt seeing negative comments about her body online.

"Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told Hudson, 41. "I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

She continued, “You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight.”

Since then, the singer-songwriter — who also sustained an injury when a concertgoer threw a cell phone at her while she was performing in June — has called out body shamers online.

The “Break My Heart Myself” artist wrote in one post to X (formerly known as Twitter) in June, “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”



