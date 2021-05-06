Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Sexual Fluidity, Says She Has ‘Fallen in Love with a Girl Before'

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her sexuality and why she's wary of labels.



In a new interview with Gay Times, the Grammy-nominated pop star, 31, described attraction as a spectrum free of gender.

"What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale," Rexha told the outlet in a piece published Wednesday. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it – no!"

"Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes," she continued. "But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy."

Rexha also hinted that some of her relationships with women have been quite intense. "The only thing I will say is that when I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional," she said. "The power… I personally cannot deal with that."

In the past, the "Meant to Be" singer said she's been drawn to "whoever inspires me" at a particular time.

"It's just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don't like boxes, as you can tell with my music. Like, I don't like boxes whatsoever," she told Gay Times, speaking of fixed terms like "gay," "bi" or "straight."

Rexha said she's been inspired to open up more about her personal life because of the massive support she's received from LGBTQ fans from the start of her solo career. "I didn't realize my music could do that, that it actually could give people strength," she said.

Rexha's sophomore record Better Mistakes drops on May 7, and the star previously shared a sneak peek of the album art with PEOPLE.

"This album is super vulnerable and honest, and I've been working on it for about two years," the singer-songwriter said, teasing she went "back to my roots" of her Warped Tour days.

"I always love No Doubt, and I loved alt-rock, and pop-rock, but I still have love for Britney [Spears]. So I just wanted to take everything that I've ever loved that's been part of me and put it into this album, visually and musically."