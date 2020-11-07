Bebe Rexha ‘nervous but so excited’ about film debut in crime comedy

Bebe Rexha said she is “nervous but so excited” about her role in crime comedy Queenpins.

The singer will make her feature film debut opposite Kristen Bell in the film inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history.

The film will also star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser.

Rexha, who will play an eccentric computer hacker, shared a picture of the script on her Instagram story and wrote: “Something a little different. Studying my script.”

In a video, she added: “I just keeping reading my part over, I’m excited.

“I’m nervous but I’m so excited about this movie, I think you guys are going to love my part.”

She then reached over to her dog and added: “I even put Bear to sleep!”

The film will centre on the story of a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society, who decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club.

The club ended up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies.

Announcing her casting last month, Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said: “This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut.

“She’s an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam.

“We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast.”