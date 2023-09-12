Bebe Rexha May Not Attend VMAs, Opens Up About Anxiety Over People Discussing Weight

Bebe-Rexha-shares-Anxiety-VMAs - Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On the eve of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Bebe Rexha opened up about her anxiety leading up to the event.

On Monday, the pop star took to TikTok to share a candid video about her reservations and how public scrutiny over her weight has affected her mental health. Rexha began by saying how “grateful and blessed” she is to do what she loves and attend awards shows, while stating that the “criticism comes with the territory.”

However, the Bebe singer shared that “sometimes it does get to me, I am human,” and that while people will often tell praise her “positivity and confidence,” at the moment, she is “not feeling so confident.”

Rexha continued, “I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet, and I guess people talking about my weight, because I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually, and I guess everybody has these days, and nobody ever feels perfect. And that’s why I wanted to make this video.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to go tomorrow,” she added, while saying she does still want to celebrate her nomination and her friends who have been nominated as well. “But I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me.”

The singer reached out to fans who have gone through similar experiences, and asked for “any motivational tips or tricks.”

“I genuinely want to go,” she said before singing off. “Maybe you’ll see me on the red carpet tomorrow.”

Rexha is nominated for “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta in the Best Collaboration category. Sharika and Karol G; Doja Cat and Post Malone; Selena Gomez and Rema; Metro Boomin and The Weeknd; Diddy and 21 Savage; and Diddy and Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami have also been nominated for the award.

