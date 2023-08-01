Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup

"I think you guys are trying to make me cry," Rexha told fans on stage in London

Fans are showing their support for Bebe Rexha — and making her emotional.

During the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter's Best F*n Night of My Life Tour stop at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on Friday, she cried as fans held up "You Are Enough" signs to show support after her split from ex Keyan Safyari.

Rexha, 33, was performing her empowering ballad "I Am" when concertgoers held up the signs, which led the Grammy nominee to stop singing mid-lyric as she broke down in tears, according to fan-filmed videos from the concert.

"I think you guys are trying to make me cry," she said with a smile, taking one of the signs from the crowd and holding it up for other fans to see. "You're really trying to make a bitch cry."

The performer teared up once again before asking the audience, "Is my makeup messed up now?"

"I feel like we should go back into dance music now," said Rexha, who was met with cheers from her fans.

Her emotional moment came shortly after she confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Safyari on stage, two weeks after she shared text messages with her Instagram followers in which he purportedly discussed her weight gain.

Elsewhere during the concert, the star introduced her song "Atmosphere," telling the crowd, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here," according to E! Online.

The song, which details being left by a lover, features the lyrics, “And I can’t blame myself for getting lost in the promise of you / And I can’t blame you for leaving.”

A rep for Rexha did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Safyari did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news of her breakup arrived just weeks after Rexha shared a screenshot of a text message seemingly sent by Safyari, a 39-year-old cinematographer from Los Angeles, in which he was apparently critical of her recent weight gain.

The post was initially shared to Rexha's Instagram Story, but was then removed. The message began with the sender telling the singer-songwriter that she is "beautiful" and "loved" by them. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked," they wrote.

"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me," continued the text.

The sender added, "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."

They told Rexha not to "use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have," repeating that they "always found [her] to be beautiful and loved [her] no matter what."

The sender then urged Rexha to “speak to a therapist” and go on a retreat “to get to the root of the problem,” before signing off their message with “love you.”



