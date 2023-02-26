Beazer Homes USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:BZH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 30% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Beazer Homes USA fair value estimate is US$19.01

Beazer Homes USA is estimated to be 23% undervalued based on current share price of US$14.63

The US$20.33 analyst price target for BZH is 7.0% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$49.6m US$58.6m US$65.2m US$70.8m US$75.5m US$79.4m US$82.8m US$85.8m US$88.5m US$91.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.31% Est @ 8.54% Est @ 6.60% Est @ 5.24% Est @ 4.29% Est @ 3.62% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.83% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 14% US$43.5 US$45.1 US$44.1 US$42.0 US$39.3 US$36.3 US$33.2 US$30.2 US$27.3 US$24.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$366m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$91m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (14%– 2.1%) = US$782m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$782m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= US$212m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$578m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$14.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Beazer Homes USA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Beazer Homes USA

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Beazer Homes USA, there are three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Beazer Homes USA that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BZH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

