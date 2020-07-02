Uh, ‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ Is Getting A Gen Z Reboot, Huh-Huh-Huh

Good thing toilet paper is a bit more available nowadays because we’re about to get a whole new crop of Cornholios demanding TP for their bungholes.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that it plans to reboot or rebutt, heh-heh, the iconic MTV animated series “Beavis and Butt-Head,” which was a smash hit during its run from 1993 to 1997. It also had a one-season revival in 2011.

Series creator Mike Judge will write, produce and provide the voices for both Beavis and Butt-Head, two 90s-era slackers who love metal, channel surfing and nicknaming girls named Daria “Diarrhea.”

But in this “reimagined” series, the titular Gen Xers will be “entering a whole new Gen Z world,” according to the press release. The latest series will include “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.”

So, Y is this happening?

As part of the two-season order for the reboot, Judge will also create spinoffs and specials for the network as Comedy Central looks to expand its adult animated output in light of its long-running hit “South Park,” per Vulture.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that the announcement comes just 10 days after the network became home to the Tracee Ellis Ross-led “Jodie,” an adult animated series that is a spinoff of “Daria” — the latter of which Judge also created.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said in the press release.

It’s unclear exactly how Beavis and Butt-Head will be exploring a Gen Z world: Will they be watching and providing commentary about TikToks instead of music videos, or will they be teens again themselves?

But here’s just hoping that whatever comes of this series, one thing will still hold true — it will rock.

