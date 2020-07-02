'Beavis and Butt-Head' set to return for 'Gen Z' revival from Comedy Central

'Beavis and Butt-Head'. (Credit: MTV)

Animated comedy duo Beavis and Butt-Head are set to return to TV screens with a revival that sees the 1990s characters existing in a "whole new Gen Z world".

Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new take on the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with additional spin-offs and specials also on the table.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Original creator Mike Judge will return to write and produce the show, as well as providing the voices of the title characters.

Read more: Rob Zombie recalls big break via Beavis and Butt-Head

The MTV show, which premiered in 1993 after a short film aired the previous year, was seen as a major part of pop culture for Generation X.

Rolling Stone reports that the new reimagining of Beavis and Butt-Head will see the characters as parents to Generation Z kids, exploring the divisions between the two eras.

Co-creator and executive producer Mike Judge attends the 'Silicon Valley' fourth season premiere on April 18, 2017. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," said Judge in a statement.

Chris McCarthy, president of the ViacomCBS entertainment and youth group, added: "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

Read more: Controversial TV episodes banned due to scandal

Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 1997 and was subsequently rebooted for a new series in 2011.

In 1996, the characters made the move to the big screen with feature-length outing Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

'Beavis and Butt-Head Do America'. (Credit: Paramount)

While the original Beavis and Butt-Head was beloved by fans for its mix of broad comedy and social commentary, it was also controversial as a result of its violent content and was linked to a number of crimes by media outlets.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have cited the show as a major influence on their own work.

Read more: Office Space fans can own film’s stapler

Story continues

In the wake of the popularity of Beavis and Butt-Head, Judge also co-created animated series King of the Hill and the HBO comedy Silicon Valley.

On the big screen, he famously wrote and directed the cult 1999 film Office Space.